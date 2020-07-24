RHOC’s Shannon Beador and Her 3 Daughters Test Positive for Coronavirus

Enduring a health scare. Shannon Beador revealed that she has tested positive for coronavirus alongside her three daughters.

The Real Housewives of Orange County star, 56, confirmed her diagnosis via Instagram on Friday, July 24. Beador shared a photo of the bunch posing in a photo that she said was taken “pre-pandemic.”

“Today, we are Covid positive times 4,” she explained. “The girls and I are blessed to be quarantining in the same home (but isolating in separate rooms). A huge thank you to all of the medical personnel that have been patiently guiding us through this illness. Sending prayers to all of those affected. 🙏🏻❤️ .”

Beador’s announcement garnered supportive messages from her pals and fans alike. Fellow RHOC star Braunwyn Windham-Burke commented on the post with two red heart emojis. Dr. Deborah Windham, the mother of Braunwyn, 41, how “sorry” she was regarding Beador’s situation.

“Keep us up to date with how you are feeling,” Deborah wrote. “Is someone bringing food and supplies to you guys? You are loved! We are praying for your full recovery.”

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Eileen Davidson, for her part, wrote: “So sorry to hear this! Take good care and sending love!”

Just before confirming her COVID-19 diagnosis, Beador spent the Fourth of July with her boyfriend, John Janssen. The couple celebrated the anniversary of their first date in late June.

Beador shares Sophie,19, and 16-year-old twins Adeline and Stella with her ex-husband, David Beador. The exes were married from 2000 until their divorce was finalized in 2019.

In August 2019, Beador opened up about her dynamic with her former husband following their separation. “My divorce is finalized and you’ll see that this season. We have 50/50 custody with the kids,” she said on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. “You always want to put the good intention out there and have this friendly relationship — that didn’t work out with me. But that being said, we’re trying to co-parent the best we can.”

