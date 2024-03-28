The Real Housewives of Orange County star Shannon Beador’s ex-husband, David Beador, has been charged with two misdemeanors after being pulled over last month.

Page Six reported on Thursday, March 28, that David was formally charged after being pulled over on February 4 for “reckless driving and speeding at greater than 100 miles per hour.”

His arraignment was held on Wednesday, March 27, with a separate hearing set for Tuesday, April 9, the Page Six report read.

David’s driving debacle comes months after Shannon, 60, was sentenced to three years of informal probation in November 2023 following a DUI and hit-and-run arrest months prior.

In September 2023, the Newport Beach PD confirmed to Us Weekly that Shannon had been arrested for a hit-and-run and driving under the influence after TMZ reported that she had been driving erratically. The RHOC star drove into a residential property and clipped a house before parking her car in the middle of the street and exiting the vehicle with her dog in tow. When police appeared on site, Shannon attempted to make it appear like she was walking the dog when coming across the car. She was released by the police department at the time, but her car was seized.

The following month, she was officially charged with three misdemeanors by the Orange County District Attorney, Us confirmed.

“I am grateful that no one else was injured besides me in this incident,” Shannon shared in a November 2023 statement, obtained by Us after she was sentenced. “I have learned so much from my terrible mistake that night and realize that driving any distance while impaired is too far.”

Shannon was married to David when she joined RHOC for season 9 in 2014. She’s previously admitting to thinking becoming a part of the Bravo show would change their marriage. (The exes share three daughters, Sophie, 21, and twins Adeline and Stella, 19.)

“October 13, 2013, that was my first day of filming, and the next day, David left on a trip with a group that he was in,” she recalled on a December 2023 episode of “Bravo’s Hot Mic” podcast. “He started an affair that very next day. I had no idea.”

At first, Shannon thought “his ego was getting bigger” because they were on TV. (Shannon learned of David’s affair during season 10, and the aftermath was showcased on RHOC. Their relationship officially came to an end in 2017.)

“I might have done it differently had I not been on the show after discovering the affair. I think I would have left the marriage right away,” she shared during the same podcast episode. “But part of me, I was working on the marriage for my first season and it was all fake with him and I thought I’m gonna fight for my family. I had been fighting for this marriage this whole season so I’m gonna keep fighting. I don’t know if I would have kept up the fight had I not been on the show.”