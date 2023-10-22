Sharna Burgess is still on the hunt for the perfect dress before tying the knot with fiancé Brian Austin Green.

“I’ve looked at dresses that I love, and I don’t know what to do. I’m so overwhelmed,” Burgess, 38, told The Messenger in an interview published on Sunday, October 22. “They’re all so amazing. And there are so many designers that I love. There are actually a couple of Australian designers I love as well. I’m hoping to do something really, really beautiful and unique.”

Burgess continued: “I finally have a tab or a saved folder on Instagram and Pinterest of things I like. But I know that with everything going on in our lives, we’re probably about two years away from a wedding.”

While she may not have a dress picked out just yet, there is one thing the Dancing With the Stars alum does have figured out before her big day — having a wedding planner help her through the process.

“That’s one thing I do know. I shall not be doing this on my own. I was in a family wedding this week in Vegas, and the bride was so stressed. That will not be me. But we’re gonna give it time. We’re gonna give it time to know what we want,” she said.

Burgess announced her engagement to Green, 50, in September after 3 years of dating. The pair sparked romance rumors after they were spotted kissing on a beach in Mexico in December 2020. That same month, Burgess gushed to Us Weekly about having a new beau in her life.

“It’s been really awesome. I actually am not on the market anymore. But it’s very new and very, you know, it’s dating, essentially. No one’s calling us a relationship yet,” she said at the time.

Burgess and Green quickly grew serious. The two went on to compete on DWTS season 30 in 2021 together, and they ultimately left the ballroom after the fourth week of the competition.

The pair welcomed their first child together, son Zane in June 2022. (Green, for his part, shares son Kassius, 21, with ex Vanessa Marcil and kids Noah, 10, Bodhi, 9, and Journey, 7, with ex-wife Megan Fox.)

As for whether Burgess and the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum plan on expanding their brood, the couple is still undecided.

“This is a daily dm from so many of you,” Burgess said in response to a fan question via Instagram Story on October 7. “Truthfully … we don’t know. We have a big tribe and while we talk often about adding one more, there isn’t really a decision made.”