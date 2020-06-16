Just paw-fect! Shawn Booth has the cutest new companion in his new dog, Walter.

The Bachelorette winner, 33, shared a cute selfie of himself with the sweet puppy to his Instagram Stories on Monday, June 15. The snap was followed by a video of the pooch running toward him while they were at the gym and of another clip of Booth petting Walter.

Booth also created a special Instagram filled with photos and videos of Walter. In the account’s debut pic, it was revealed that Walter was born in April at Sunnyside Goldens in Eden, Utah.

The Connecticut native adopted Walter after losing his dog, Tucker, on April 16. “With the heaviest heart I’ve ever had, I wanted to let you guys know that I lost my best friend today,” Booth wrote via Instagram at the time. “Tucker passed peacefully in my arms and in the comfort of our backyard. I poured every ounce of my heart into him and he gave me his entire heart right back.”

The fitness trainer added, “I’ve never loved anything more and he was the best boy I could ever ask for. I was the luckiest person in the world to have him by my side for 11+ years. I already miss him so much.”

Booth’s ex-fiancée, Kaitlyn Bristowe, dropped a broken-heart emoji in the post’s comments section and wrote, “I’m so sorry. This one hurts. You gave him a great life.”

Booth and Bristowe engaged during the season 11 finale of The Bachelorette in 2015, but they called it quits three years later. The 34-year-old Dew Edit designer previously credited the late dog for being “the glue” to their three-year relationship.

“I clearly love that dog so much. … I will see Tucker still,” she said on her “Off the Vine” podcast in November 2018. “There’s no way I could not. And I will cherish every second with that dog, so you will still see him on my social media.”

Booth, meanwhile, posted the snaps of his new furry pal on the same day Bristowe’s season was revisited on the Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons — Ever! A day before the episode aired, the Boothcamp founder responded to a statement Bristowe’s runner-up Nick Viall made via Instagram about rewatching his “failed proposal” to the Canadian star.

“It really was a season for the ages,” Viall, 39, wrote. “You never know how you view things as time passes. Glad to be able to call KB a good friend!”

Booth commended beneath the post, “Well said, ‘other guy’ 😏.”