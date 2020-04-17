Shawn Booth is in mourning after the death of his beloved dog, Tucker, on Thursday, April 16.

“With the heaviest heart I’ve ever had, I wanted to let you guys know that I lost my best friend today,” the Bachelorette alum, 32, announced via Instagram. “Tucker passed peacefully in my arms and in the comfort of our backyard. I poured every ounce of my heart into him and he gave me his entire heart right back. I’ve never loved anything more and he was the best boy I could ever ask for. I was the luckiest person in the world to have him by my side for 11+ years. I already miss him so much.”

Booth ended his post with a quote: “‘If love could have saved you, you would have lived forever.’”

In the comments section, the Boothcamp founder’s ex-fiancée Kaitlyn Bristowe left a broken-heart emoji and wrote, “I’m so sorry. This one hurts. You gave him a great life.”

Booth and the Bachelorette season 11 lead, 34, called off their engagement in November 2018, three years after meeting on the ABC reality series.

“Even though we are parting as a couple, we’re very much committed to remaining friends,” the pair said in a joint statement to Us Weekly at the time. “We have both evolved as people, which is taking us in different directions, but with the hope that we will continue to support each other in new ways. Due to the nature of how we met, our relationship has always been very public, and we have enjoyed sharing it with all of you, but we ask that you respect our decision and our privacy at this time.”

Later that month, Bristowe called Tucker “the glue to our relationship” on her podcast, “Off the Vine.” She added, “I clearly love that dog so much. … I will see Tucker still. There’s no way I could not. And I will cherish every second with that dog, so you will still see him on my social media.”

After her breakup with Booth, the Spade and Sparrows founder started dating Jason Tartick, who previously competed on Becca Kufrin’s season of The Bachelorette. The couple went public with their romance in January 2019.

“It just kind of makes me question everything that we’ve had,” Booth said on Ben Higgins and Ashley Iaconetti’s “Almost Famous: In Depth” podcast later that month while discussing his ex-fiancée moving on. “I think that’s one of the major questions that runs through my mind, just trying to understand that [relationship].”

Bristowe, for her part, had no hard feelings toward the personal trainer after their split. She told Us exclusively in May 2019, “If I ran into him on the street, I would say, ‘Hey, how’s it going?’ It’s not like there’s any hate there.”