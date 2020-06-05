Wedding bells! Sienna Miller is eagerly anticipating her wedding to fiancé Lucas Zwirner.

The actress, 38, “can’t wait to make” the editor, 29, her husband, a source reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly. In fact, the couple are already planning their nuptials and “looking forward” to making things official.

As for their relationship dynamic, the duo balance each other out. Zwirner “loves how family-oriented Sienna is,” the insider says. Miller, for her part, “loves that Lucas is youthful and fun.”

Us confirmed in February that the pair are engaged after one year of dating. “They’re so in love,” a source shared at the time. “Her daughter [Marlowe] has a nice and close relationship with Lucas too. They’re excited for this new chapter.”

The twosome were first linked in December 2018 and have since been spotted attending Jennifer Lawrence’s wedding to Cooke Maroney in October 2019 and Ellie Goulding and Caspar Jopling’s nuptials in August 2019.

Miller was previously engaged to Jude Law and Tom Sturridge. She shares Marlowe, 7, with the On the Road actor, 34.

The 21 Bridges star gushed about motherhood in November 2019, noting that the experience reshaped her “in every way.” Of her daughter, she told Us exclusively, “Watching this person who’s so resonantly her own person, and sharing a life with her. … It’s more than I could ever dream of.”

Miller insisted that Marlowe is “her own person” but acknowledged that she and her daughter are pretty much two of a kind. “We share a sense of humor that’s quite specific and offbeat,” she explained. “We’re very similar, but she’s so independent. I sometimes have to remind myself that [she] came from me. … She steals my makeup, but doesn’t really use it. She just needs it to be in her bathroom, not mine. She wears my clothes sometimes. She wore a [sweater] of mine as a dress, and I actually wore one of her little sweaters. She’s 7, but we’re switching.”

The Golden Globe nominee revealed to Us in January that she is “learning about being a parent every single day of being a mother.”

