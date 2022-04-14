Sienna Miller: I Had ‘Zero Chemistry’ With Ben Affleck on ‘Live by Night’

A tough sell. Sienna Miller has had many onscreen love interests over the years, but few presented her with as big a challenge as Ben Affleck.

“Ben Affleck was like my brother,” the American Sniper actress, 40, said during the Wednesday, April 13, episode of The Drew Barrymore Show. “I’ve never laughed so much in my life. I mean, that sounds like a ridiculous thing to say and like a name-dropping thing to say, but I actually mean it.”

Because of their sibling-like relationship, however, Miller had difficulty selling her role as his love interest in the 2016 film Live by Night, which Affleck, 49, also directed. “We had zero chemistry whatsoever — it was hysterical,” she explained. “We were supposed to be in love. We could not be less attracted to each other.”

The challenges weren’t only related to their friendly rapport — they also had trouble getting their bodies to mesh well on camera.

“He has an enormous head,” the Layer Cake star joked. “I have a small one, so they’d have to, like, put me slightly ahead of him. … And he directed the movie, and I could barely look at him for laughing the whole time.”

Miller and the Oscar winner didn’t make a love connection on set, but the 21 Bridges star famously connected with Jude Law when they filmed 2004’s Alfie together. The former model and the Closer star, 49, got engaged in December 2004.

The following year, however, Law admitted to having an affair with his children’s nanny. Law and Miller reconciled after his admission, but they split again in 2006. They rekindled their romance a second time in 2009 before calling quits for good in February 2011.

While the Cold Mountain actor is a father of six, Miller, for her part, shares daughter Marlowe, 9, with ex-boyfriend Tom Sturridge, whom she dated from 2011 to 2015.

The American Woman star told Drew Barrymore that she’s not currently single, but she didn’t identify her special someone. Miller added that she doesn’t understand American dating politics, which she sees as being much more complex than British ones.

“If you kiss someone in England, you’re basically together,” she explained on Tuesday. “This whole, ‘I’m dating a few people’ thing — I’m like, ‘God, what is happening?’ How does anybody manage that?”

