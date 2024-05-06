Kelsey Owens and Max Strong’s wedding guest list was filled with their closest friends from Siesta Key.

As the couple exchanged vows at The Falls At Blue Ridge in Georgia on Saturday, May 4, many familiar faces including costars Madisson Hausburg, Amanda Marie Miller, Camilla Cattaneo and Cara Geswelli were in attendance.

“KELS AND MAX ARE MARRIED!!!!” Madisson, 29, wrote via Instagram on Monday, May 6, after serving as a bridesmaid. “I wish we could relive this weekend over and over! I love you both soo freaking much ❤️❤️❤️ @thekelseyowens @maxstrong.”

Camilla, 27, added, “Love is in the air. Congrats to the Strongs.”

Less than two months after welcoming her first child with boyfriend JJ Mizell, Amanda, 27, made the trip from Florida to Georgia with her family of three to celebrate the couple.

“Mr. & Mrs. Strong,” she wrote via Instagram on May 5. “Congratulations @thekelseyowens & @maxstrong 🤍 We’re so thankful we got to be apart of such an amazing weekend! May your marriage always be filled with adventures & so much love.”

For Chloe Long, it appears she was unable to attend the wedding as she prepares to welcome a child with her husband Chris. But before fans speculate that there could be drama in the friend group, many followers noticed Chloe, 28, leaving a supportive message on the couple’s wedding Instagram post writing, “Beautiful!! Congrats to you both.”

Another cast member who appeared to miss out on the fun was Juliette Porter. While the JMP The Label swimsuit designer didn’t always see eye-to-eye with Kelsey, 27, while filming Siesta Key, the pair appeared to be in a good place when they attended Amanda’s baby shower in January. It remains unclear, however, where their friendship stands today.

Guest lists aside, both Kelsey and Max, 29, appeared to enjoy every minute of their wedding weekend.

Together since 2020, the couple first met at a mutual friend’s birthday party. From then, they traveled the world together before Max proposed in September 2023 during a trip to Mykonos, Greece.

After executing the wedding of her dreams with help from ORO Event Co., Kelsey reflected on her current reality as a bride.

“Thank you guys for all the sweet messages,” she wrote via her Instagram Stories on May 6 after wearing a wedding dress from Martina Liana. “Taking in every last second we can of this special week. Appreciate each & every one of you.”