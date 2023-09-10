Chloe Trautman and her husband, Chris Long, recently suffered a pregnancy loss.

“I thought my 28th birthday post was going to look very different this year. Chris and I were planning to announce our pregnancy today,” the Siesta Key star, 28, wrote via Instagram on Thursday, September 7. “I found out I was pregnant over [the] summer and we were both so excited for this next chapter in our lives. However, God had a different plan and, unfortunately, a little bit ago we lost our baby due to a miscarriage.”

She continued: “Going through this loss together was something neither of us were expecting, however with God’s grace through this, we have only gotten closer to our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Jesus saved Chris and I on the exact same day back in April — we had both been searching for the ‘meaning of life for so long’ and finally together we found true peace with Christ.”

Trautman — who married Long, 32, last year — added that “losing a baby is very difficult” to comprehend.

“I cannot believe the emotional and physical hardship that I had to go through this last month. I was in a lot of pain for what felt like forever,” she wrote. “However, even through the pain, I have never felt God’s presence so intensely before. God made it so clear He was right with us through it all. I know that this is and was part of God’s story for us.”

Trautman further explained that her love for Long has grown and “become stronger than ever” after watching how he’s tirelessly supported her amid both the pregnancy and miscarriage.

“Chris, the man of God you have become, the husband you have become, the Dad you have become — I am in awe of you more and more everyday and I cannot wait for this journey Christ has put us on,” she penned, addressing her husband directly. “I am so grateful to the Lord for you and our beautiful life we have. I know one day we will meet our baby in Heaven, but until then let’s continue to love one another and honor God with all we do.”

Per Trautman’s Instagram note, she was grateful to spend her birthday with Long in the wilderness as she shared footage from a hike.

“Here’s to year 28. Forever our first baby, Mom & Dad love you very much and we are so grateful God gave us you even if it was only for a short period of time,” the reality TV star added in the comments, before quoting two Bible passages. “I love you Christopher, thank you for making every moment of my birthday so special.”

Many of Trautman’s Siesta Key costars shared their own supportive messages in the comments, including Juliette Porter and Amanda Miller.

“This is so beautiful Chlo. I love you mama ❤️,” Madisson Hausburg, who is currently expecting her rainbow baby with husband Ish Soto, replied.

Trautman and Long went public with their romance in May 2021, several months before getting engaged that November. They wed in February 2022 and were vocal about someday expanding their family.

“Let’s say, after a year. It’s in God’s hands … but we’re definitely going to be conscious about things,” she exclusively told Us Weekly in March 2022 when asked if she had baby fever.