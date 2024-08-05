Singer Victoria Canal can’t believe she has found herself in the center of Tom Cruise dating rumors.

“Guys, this is literally bonkers, but apparently the tabloids think I am dating Tom Cruise,” Canal, 25, wrote via Instagram on Monday, August 5. “I’m deceased.💀 Let’s just stop this in its tracks — I’m sorry to bum u out but I am not dating the man, albeit a lovely person & artist. lol never thought I would have to clarify that out loud in my life.”

In June, Cruise, 62, was spotted at the Glastonbury Festival in England where he was able to meet Canal after she joined Coldplay onstage for the band’s headlining set.

Days later, the Spanish-American singer shared via Instagram that Crusie flew “me & my brother in a heli to the @twistersmovie premiere !!!!”

Related: Tom Cruise’s Dating History: A Look Back at His A-List Romances As one of Hollywood’s hottest leading men, Tom Cruise knows that finding love can be a risky business. Cruise has been married three times: to Mimi Rogers from 1987 to 1990, to Nicole Kidman from 1990 to 2001 and to Katie Holmes from 2006 to 2012. He has also romanced Cher, Heather Locklear and more […]

Most recently, Canal posted a photo with Bruce Springsteen and “the most random friend I’ve ever made.”

When reflecting on the headlines surrounding her relationship with Cruise, Canal made it clear the Mission: Impossible 8 star is just a friend.

“Tom has been nothing but a respectful and encouraging person and mentor, much like Chris Martin, my dad, my music teachers and other wise people that have learned a lot from living,” she wrote. “I am friends with all kinds of people who are very different to me. You learn a lot if you’re open to life bringing you those teachers.”

After experiencing a new level of attention online, Canal — who was born without a right forearm and hand due to a condition called amniotic band syndrome — playfully poked fun at the articles surrounding her friendship with Cruise.

“Huge perk: first time I’m Spanish-American singer Victoria Canal and not one-armed pianist whose name remains unmentioned!!!! there’s always a win somewhere, thanks Tom,” she joked in her caption. “OK lastly gonna take this opportunity to say I’M GOING ON TOUR and have 2 new slaying songs out so if you’re new here, enjoy xx.”

Related: Everything We Know About the 2024 Paris Olympics Closing Ceremony Although Us doesn’t want the 2024 Paris Olympics to end, the closing ceremony is on the horizon. Thomas Jolly, the creative director who also oversaw the opening ceremony — which featured performances from Céline Dion and Lady Gaga — has dubbed the closing show “Records.” The last hurrah of this year’s games will feature performances […]

Cruise (who has not commented on the dating rumors) was last linked to Russian socialite Elsina Khayrova. A source confirmed to Us Weekly in March, however, that the relationship came to an end after the pair “realized they weren’t romantically compatible.”

Relationships aside, Cruise’s next big gig may be a special appearance at the upcoming 2024 Paris Olympics Closing Ceremony on August 11. The Top Gun star will perform a skydiving stunt and rappel off the top of the Stade de France, TMZ reported.

Earlier this month, Cruise attended the women’s gymnastics qualifiers and was seen cheering for gymnast Simone Biles.