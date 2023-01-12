Shutting it down. Sister Wives star Gwendlyn Brown, one of Kody Brown and Christine Brown’s six children, addressed an upsetting rumor about her dad and adopted sister Aurora.

While answering questions from fans about the family’s TLC show, Gwendlyn, 21, reacted to a query about a picture that appeared to show Kody, 53, “making out” with his and Robyn Brown’s daughter Aurora, 20. (After legally marrying Robyn, 44, in 2014, the Brown family patriarch adopted her children Dayton, 22, Aurora and Breanna, 18, whom she shares with ex-husband David Jessop. Kody and have two children together: Solomon, 11, and Ariella, 7.)

“No, my father does not kiss his children like that,” Gwendlyn responded. “Obviously, as kids we give him a little smooch because we’re children, but no, not at all. I’m so sorry you were tricked into thinking that. That’s horrifying.”

Kody is the father of 18 children. In addition to his kids with Robyn, he is also dad of Leon, 27, his only child with first wife Meri Brown, as well as Logan, 28, Madison, 27, Hunter, 25, Robert, 24, Gabriel, 21, and Savanah, 18, with second wife Janelle Brown. Along with Gwendlyn, Kody shares Aspyn, 27, Mykelti, 26, Paedon, 24, Ysabel, 19, and Truely, 12, with the 50-year-old Cooking With Just Christine star.

In December 2022, Gwendlyn revealed that “virtually none” of the Brown children watch their family’s reality show, which premiered in 2010. However, Gwendlyn has been tuning in for her YouTube recaps of season 17.

The latest season of Sister Wives detailed Christine’s split from Kody — and Gwendlyn didn’t hold back when discussing her feelings about Robyn, who blamed Christine for the drama between Meri, 51, and Janelle, 53. Robyn also criticized the other wives’ “stretch marks.” (Meri and Janelle announced their respective splits from Kody in December 2022.)

During part 3 of the Sister Wives: One-on-One special, which aired earlier this month, Kody revealed that he “favor[s]” wife Robyn, the only one of his wives to whom he is still married. He added that “Christine … incite[s] enmity toward Robyn,” while claiming that Robyn “never did anything to Christine but be kind to her.”

The Wyoming native also slammed Meri and Janelle. “There’s a character issue here. And it’s not just about my character, it’s about their character. And who wants to run deep here,” he said, denouncing his former spouses’ alleged lack of “loyalty” to him. “Do you want to find favor by being loyal to me and never allowing someone to trash talk me? Or do you want to sit here and be the one who is trash talking me?”

For her part, Christine announced her split from Kody in November 2021. Viewers watched their divorce play out in season 17, during which she explained her reason for leaving the salesman.

“I did so much for the family. It was all about having family functions and family get-togethers and family parties. My house was always open to everybody. I loved the big family activities that we had. The big family is great,” she revealed in a November 2022 episode. “But when you feel like you’re a minimal person in Kody’s big picture, and you really don’t even matter in the big picture, it changes the perspective on everything.”

One month later, Christine confessed that even though it was “super embarrassing” that Kody told her he was no longer attracted to her, “it was almost a relief to hear.”

“I was kind of like, ‘Oh, well then I’m done. It’s over.’ … I’m not going to keep fighting for this or trying if you’re not attracted to me. So everything that I’ve done for you and for the family means nothing,” she said during the family’s One-on-One special.

Now living in Utah with her youngest daughter, Truely, Christine is “happier now,” according to son Paedon. “She is now minutes away from her two oldest daughters,” he exclusively told Us Weekly in February 2022. “And eventually, in the future, maybe more children will move up there.”