Switching it up? Sister Wives’ Gwendlyn Brown is rooting for her mom, Christine Brown, and Janelle Brown to team up for their own show following their respective splits from Kody Brown.

“I think we should have a spinoff series where Janelle and my mom get together,” Gwendlyn, 21, said in a YouTube video published on Wednesday, January 11, joking that the women should take their close friendship a step further. “Tell me you don’t love that idea.”

The TLC personality already has a name in mind: “Sister Wives. It should be called Sister Wives — I’m a f—king genius.”

As Gwendlyn watched back season 17, episode 4, on her YouTube channel, she pointed out that her mom, 50, and Janelle, 53, are “besties” and a “little duo” who have each other’s back.

While Gwendlyn hinted that Christine would be a good partner for Janelle after they each split from Kody, 53, the Cooking With Just Christine star and the Strive With Janelle founder aren’t likely to spark a romance any time soon.

Christine — who publicly announced her breakup from Kody in November 2021 — has sung Janelle’s praises for being her support system amid all their family drama. (Kody and Christine share Gwendlyn and her five siblings: Aspyn, 27, Mykelti, 26, Paedon, 24, Ysabel, 19, and Truely, 12.)

“She’s come to visit me several times. I have a guest room and she stays in the guest room, and her sister also lives about a half an hour from me,” Christine exclusively told Us Weekly in October 2022 of her dynamic with Janelle. “So she’ll see her and then she loves seeing [my daughters] Aspyn and Mykelti and the baby and all of it. So we’ve gone on a couple of trips together too.”

The health guru, meanwhile, confirmed in December 2022 that she and Kody had been “separated for several months” after butting heads over their children as the Wyoming native enforced strict rules during the COVID-19 lockdown. (The estranged couple share six children: Logan, 28, Maddie, 27, Hunter, 25, Garrison, 24, Gabriel, 21, and Savanah, 18.)

“I’m not waiting for him. I’ve kind of mourned that that part of our life is gone,” Janelle said during part 3 of the Sister Wives: One-on-One special, which aired on Sunday, January 8. “I wasn’t heartbroken. It wasn’t heartbreaking for me like it was for Christine.”

The former real estate agent further insisted that she is focused on her own happiness. “I know I’m happy. I don’t want him to come back,” Janelle added. “But my faith requires that we are married eternally.”

Christine, for her part, has been vocal about the possibility of finding another man down the line. She revealed during part 2 of the Sister Wives: One-on-One special, which aired on January 1, that her celebrity crush is Shemar Moore.

In the same episode, Janelle pointed out that her best friend’s ideal suitor is actually based on the video game character Durotan the Orc. “That’s really what I’m attracted to. He’s a warrior, but he’s looking at his wife with so much love,” Christine confessed. “I just want that kind of love.”

Kody and first wife Meri Brown have also separated. They shared a joint statement about the split earlier this month after hinting at their status during the December 2022 season 17 tell-all. The polygamist is still married to Robyn Brown, whom he legally wed in 2014.