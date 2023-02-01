Sister Wives’ Meri Gushes Over Janelle’s Sons During Sweet Reunion: Pic

Forever family! Meri Brown reunited with two of Janelle Brown’s sons after both women split from spouse Kody Brown in late 2022.

“When in Vegas, it just makes sense to find a couple of good-looking guys to spend a few hours with! 😁,” Meri, 51, wrote via Instagram on Tuesday, January 31.

The Sister Wives star was all smiles as Logan and Hunter Brown gave her a hug in the selfie.

The bed and breakfast owner added: “So good catching up with these two and proud of the good men they’ve become!”

Logan, 28, and Hunter, 25, are Janelle, 53, and Kody’s two eldest sons. The duo also share sons Garrison, 24, and Gabriel, 21, and daughters Maddie, 27, and Savanah, 18.

Meri, for her part, shares child Leon, 27, with her ex-husband, 53, whom she legally wed in 1990. The California native was Kody’s first wife. He spiritually wed Janelle in 1993 and Christine Brown one year later.

The family dynamic changed in 2010 when Robyn Brown joined the group. Four years later, Kody divorced Meri to legally wed Robyn, 43, and adopted her three children from a prior marriage. The Wyoming native remained in a spiritual union with Meri for nearly 10 years before they called it quits.

The “Fridays With Friends” IG Live cohost hinted at her separation from Kody during the Sister Wives: One-on-One special in December 2022.

“This last anniversary, he’s like, ‘I don’t even know why you called me, Meri,’” Meri claimed during the tell-all, which was tapped in late 2022. “He’s like, ‘We’re not married. We’re not acting as married.’”

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

Meri and Kody confirmed their breakup in January when they released a joint statement. “After more than a decade of working on our relationship in our own unique ways, we have made the decision to permanently terminate our marriage relationship,” the twosome wrote at the time.

The former couple’s split was Kody’s latest relationship to come to an end in two years. Christine, 50, revealed in November 2021 that she and the former firearms salesman had separated after more than 25 years together.

Fans watched the pair — who share son Paedon, 24, and daughters Aspyn, 27, Mykelti, 26, Gwendlyn, 21, Ysabel, 19, and Truely, 12 — unravel as a couple on season 17 of Sister Wives, which aired in 2022.

Janelle, meanwhile, confirmed during a December 2022 episode of Sister Wives: One-on-One special that she and Kody had been “separated for several months” after nearly 30 years together.

The duo’s breakup came after the Striving With Janelle founder made it clear that she backed their children amid Kody’s feud with them over his COVID-19 rules.

“I’m not waiting for him. I’ve kind of mourned that that part of our life is gone,” Janelle said on part 3 of the Sister Wives: One-on-One special, which aired on January 8. “I wasn’t heartbroken.”

The former real estate agent added: “I know I’m happy. I don’t want him to come back. But my faith requires that we are married eternally.”

Kody is still married to Robyn, with whom he shares son Solomon, 11, and daughter Ariella, 7. Robyn is also the mother of son Dayton, 22, and Aurora, 19, and Breanna, 17, from her first marriage.