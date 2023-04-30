Skye Townsend 25 Things You Don't Know About Me

All about the LOLs! Skye Townsend is stepping out of character to share some personal facts with Us Weekly.

The A Black Lady Sketch Show actress, 29, has been taking the world by storm since being cast on the HBO hit in 2021. The sketch comedy series — which is executive produced by Issa Rae — is set in a limitless magical reality full of dynamic women and hilarious celebrity guests.

Townsend, for her part, recurred as various characters throughout season 2 but was promoted to a series regular the following year —”Season 3, episode 3, that’s when I really came into my own as a cast member,” she exclusively tells Us. The third season, which premiered in April 2022, featured nearly 100 characters in just six episodes — and more than 15 of them were played by Townsend.

“It’s really interesting going to work every day and playing a new person because your voice changes, your mannerisms change … it’s like you show up as a new person daily,” the California native shared with WrapWomen following the season 3 premiere. “As an artist, I’m constantly stretching and just trying to challenge myself to go even further than I did the day before.”

For Townsend, it’s about sending a very specific message to Hollywood. “I hope that when they see the show, they go, ‘Oh, wow, Black woman can have range,’” she told the outlet. “It doesn’t have to just be the stereotypical friend who’s in the corner … I can be just as witty and nerdy and strange as a Mike Myers or a Jim Carrey.”

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

Myers, 59, and Carrey, 61, are just two of the many icons she hopes to be compared to throughout her career. The comedic juggernauts — along with Maya Rudolph, Amy Poehler, Kym Whitley, Carol Burnett, Countess Vaughn and Fred Armisen — are among the actors she “admired the most” growing up. Now, Townsend hopes to have a similar type of versatility.

“I’d love to do a biopic that requires singing or play a villain in a Disney movie,” she tells Us. “Creating my own projects is also at the top of my list.”

When she’s not making people laugh, she’s probably flexing one of her other many skills — “My alternate profession would be a makeup artist,” she reveals — or enjoying some of her favorite hobbies. “I’m really good at headshot photography, painting portraits and making the best grilled shrimp on Earth,” she shares, adding that her favorite meals to cook are “shrimp tacos and vodka sauce penne.”

With a schedule as busy as Townsend’s, however, there also needs to be time for rest and relaxation. “To decompress, I shower, immediately get into bed and catch up on funny videos that friends have sent me,” she explains, noting that Saturday nights are spent “either at home in bed or having a Paloma at my favorite low-key bar.”

Season 4 of A Black Lady Sketch Show is currently airing on HBO.

Read on to learn more about Townsend:

1. I had a terrible fear of driving for a long time. My mom passed down her old Lexus SUV to me once I finally conquered my fears. I have yet to invest in another car. If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it!

2. My favorite episode of A Black Lady Sketch Show is season 3, episode 3. That’s when I really came into my own as a cast member.

3. My favorite meals to cook are shrimp tacos and vodka sauce penne.

4. My favorite items in my wardrobe are my flowy pants!

5. Simon Birch, Austin Powers and B.A.P.S. are my top movies.

6. [I love my] bedroom because me and my firm mattress got a special thang goin’ on.

7. One beauty product I can’t live without is brown lip liner.

8. On a typical Saturday night, you’d find me either at home in bed or having a Paloma at my favorite low-key bar.

9. On a Sunday afternoon, I’d probably be on a hike to get in my 10,000 steps.

10. One place I’m dying to go to is Jamaica for the food, the water and the men!

11. My father, Robert Townsend, and I are truly best friends and know way too much about each other. My favorite memory with him is probably when we secretly got matching tattoos.

12. My favorite book is 8,789 Words of Wisdom.

13. My celebrity crushes growing up were Lil’ Bow Wow and Mos Def.

14. My alternate profession would be a makeup artist.

15. The song that brings back the best memories is “I’m Sprung” by T-Pain.

16. My go-to karaoke song is “No Woman, No Cry.”

17. My ideal comfort food is soul food or Cuban food. On a lazy day, Popeyes will do!

18. I’m really good at headshot photography, painting portraits and making the best grilled shrimp on Earth.

19. To decompress, I shower, immediately get into bed and catch up on funny videos that friends have sent me.

20. One of the [Black [Lady Sketch] Show] camera crew members gave me a patch from their department to sew onto a jacket as a keepsake, which was really special.

21. Every time Robin Thede, Gabrielle Dennis and I shoot the biblical sketches, we are in stitches. The improv is so fun to watch unravel.

22. Love After Lockup and 90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise are my guilty pleasure TV shows.

23. My No. 1 beauty tip is you’ll always be prettier if you’re kind.

24. The comedians I admired the most growing up were Maya Rudolph, Amy Poehler, Kym Whitley, Carol Burnett, Countess Vaughn, Fred Armisen, Mike Myers and Jim Carrey.

25. I’d love to do a biopic that requires singing or play a villain in a Disney movie. Creating my own projects is also at the top of my list.