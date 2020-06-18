Funny fellas! Colin Jost and Pete Davidson are set to star in the upcoming movie comedy Worst Man.

The Saturday Night Live costars are taking their acting skills to the big screen, Variety reported on Wednesday, June 17. The duo are teaming up to headline the Universal Pictures wedding comedy, based on an idea pitched by Jost, 37, Matthew Bass and Theodore Bressman.

The film focuses on an engaged couple in the weeks before their wedding and the family drama that comes with the impending nuptials. SNL creator Lorne Michaels will produce the movie — as he’s done in the past with Mean Girls, Baby Mama and other movies featuring stars from the NBC comedy show.

According to the outlet, Universal’s senior executive president of production Erik Baiers will oversee the project and a director has yet to be signed.

The movie news comes after Jost revealed in his upcoming memoir, A Very Punchable Face, that he’s pondering what his life after SNL will look like.

In the book due out July 14, the How to Be Single actor said he was “preparing mentally” to leave the show in the near future, according to an excerpt posted by Variety in February.

The comedian, who has been a writer for the sketch comedy series for 15 years and head writer for multiple seasons, wrote about wanting to continue co-anchor “Weekend Update” with Michael Che through the 2020 election.

Davidson, 26, for his part, revealed earlier this month how long he will remain on SNL, after previously slamming the late-night sketch show in February.

“I will be there as long as they allow me to be,” the New York native told Entertainment Tonight in an interview on June 5. “I think I’m very lucky to be on that show and I’m really lucky to have Lorne Michaels as, you know, not only a mentor and a boss but a friend.”

Davidson, who can currently be seen in The King of Staten Island and stars in the upcoming Suicide Squad sequel, made headlines earlier in the year when he criticized the show.

“It’s a hard thing to do ‘cause you don’t want to ever pull the trigger too early,” he said during a chat with Charlamagne Tha God in February. “I personally think I should be done with that show because they make fun of me on it.”

The Big Time Adolescence star added: “I think everybody outgrows it and I think for what I could do on the show — which is just barely anything and it’s just ‘Weekend Update’ and I feel like I’ve done, like, 30 of those and I just feel like, yeah, I’ve done as much as I can over there but happy to be there as long as Lorne likes me.”