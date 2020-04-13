Just like Us? Colin Jost was embracing a full self-quarantine beard until it was time to get back to work. And he let Us in on all the action!

To promote Saturday Night Live’s at-Home episode on Saturday, April 11, the head writer — and fiaancé of Scarlett Johansson — shared a video of himself shaving on SNL’s Instagram and it was as funny as he is.

“Hey guys, it’s Colin under this beard,” he jokes at the start of the video, sporting a thick gray look. “I was told that I need to shave for our big show tonight because I quote ‘look old.’ Which I thought was particularly rude.”

After shouting out general joke sponsors like toothpaste, shower and toilet paper, he plays around with a series of different looks as he takes the clippers to his face.

The first one, which he referred to as “the worst version of me” was a goatee situation. “Here I am about halfway through. I’d say this guy definitely lives in Boston. He has somewhere between eight and twelve brothers. There were three brothers that were named Mike. He was Goatee Mike.”

Next, is the very awkward combo of a long mustache with a little patch of hair underneath the chin. “I don’t know that I’ve ever really seen [this] done that upsettingly.” It’s at this point that he goes into a very questionable impersonation of Marlon Brando in The Godfather. But don’t worry, he apologized for it.

“I’m so sorry, I became kind of a Marlon Brando but then I didn’t have the improv skills to know a thing that Marlon Brando would say.” He even notes that the look isn’t quite right for the movie character. “It’s not like this gets me into character.”

Before the final product — a totally clean shave — he plays with two versions of the ‘stache, including one he says looks like he just took some fake hair and glued it in place himself.

As people are forced to stay home during the COVID-19 pandemic, SNL returned with a historical at-home version of the sketch show Saturday night, with guest Tom Hanks delivering the opening monologue following his coronavirus diagnosis.

“It is a strange time to try and be funny, but trying to be funny is SNL‘s whole thing,” Hanks said. “So we thought, what the heck? Let’s give it a shot.”

Given the constantly evolving nature of COVID-19, Us Weekly wants our readers to have access to the most accurate resources. For the most up-to-date coronavirus information, guidance, and support, consult the CDC, WHO, and information from local public health officials. If you’re experiencing coronavirus symptoms, call your primary care provider for medical advice.

