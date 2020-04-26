A dynamic duo! Pete Davidson and Adam Sandler teamed up to perform “Stuck in the House” — a relatable song about the coronavirus quarantine — on Saturday Night Live‘s second “At Home” edition.

The Big Time Adolescence star, 26, and Sandler, 53, sang about the doldrums of quarantine on the Saturday, April 25, episode of the NBC comedy show. The homemade music video featured appearances from Davidson’s mom, Amy Davidson, and his sister, Casey Davidson.

“Stuck with my fam, I can’t get out / For like two months, been on my couch / Runnin’ out of things to talk about / It’s quarantine at my house/ I’m going crazy,” Pete sings during the chorus.

Sandler, meanwhile, sang about his attempts at making bread and making out with his wife, Jackie Sandler. The couple’s two daughters, Sadie, 13, and Sunny, 11, also made an appearance in the video. The sketch included another familiar face — Adam’s frequent costar Rob Schneider, knocking on his window.

Pete’s stay-at-home music videos have become a staple during Saturday Night Live at Home. The Dirt star debuted two music videos, “Drake Song” and “Andre 2000,” on the April 11 episode.

Adam has also been using quarantine to write music inspired by the pandemic. Earlier this month, the Happy Gilmore star performed a hilarious song on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon dedicated to the doctors and nurses on the front lines.

The Uncut Gems star revealed that self-isolating has brought him and his wife closer together in an interview with Conan O’Brien in March. Adam admitted that the couple have been getting “very experimental” in the bedroom lately.

“She showed me this new thing the other night that was bananas. You hold yourself up, your wife is laying beneath you, and you do the moves!” Adam explained. “I was like, ‘What is happening?’”

Given the constantly evolving nature of COVID-19, UsWeekly wants our readers to have access to the most accurate resources. For the most up-to-date coronavirus information, guidance, and support, consult the CDC, WHO, and information from local public health officials. If you’re experiencing coronavirus symptoms, call your primary care provider for medical advice.