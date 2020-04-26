Dreams do come true! Brad Pitt paid tribute to Dr. Anthony Fauci on Saturday Night Live‘s second “At Home” edition, just weeks after the physician joked he wanted the star to portray him.

“First, I’d like to thank all the older women in America who have sent me supportive, inspiring and sometimes graphic e-mails,” Pitt, 56, began the skit on the Saturday, April 25, episode.

The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actor went on to jokingly address clips of Donald Trump discussing the coronavirus pandemic. In one video, the president, 73, promises that doctors will have a vaccine “relatively soon.”

“Relatively soon is an interesting phrase. Relative to the entire history of Earth? Sure, the vaccine is going to come real fast,” Pitt said. “But if you were going to tell a friend, ‘I’ll be over relatively soon’ and then showed up a year and a half later, well, your friend may be relatively pissed off.”

At the end of the sketch, Pitt removed his wig and glasses to send an important message on a serious note.

“And to the real Dr. Fauci, thank you for your calm and your clarity in this unnerving time,” he said. “And thank you to the medical workers, first responders and their families for being on the front line. And now, live, kinda, from all across America, it’s Saturday night.”

Pitt’s appearance comes after Fauci revealed what actor he wanted to play him on Saturday Night Live. “Brad Pitt, of course,” the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases said during an interview with CNN on April 10.

While Pitt has been keeping his acting skills sharp amid the quarantine, his ex-wife Angelina Jolie revealed earlier this week that she and their children are safely self-isolating.

“We’re all locked in,” the Maleficent star, 44, said during the Time 100 Talks live virtual event series on Thursday, April 23. “We’re doing all right.”

Pitt and Jolie are the parents of Maddox, 18, Pax, 16,Zahara, 15, Shiloh, 13, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 11.

Us Weekly confirmed in March that Maddox had returned home from Yonsei University in South Korea to wait out the pandemic with his family.

“Maddox is home from school and focusing on his Korean and Russian studies until school reopens,” a source revealed at the time. “Angelina has the other children on a routine by waking them up early every day and getting them started on their school tasks shortly afterward.”

However, Maddox’s living situation is only temporary. Jolie revealed on April 1 that her eldest son will return to his studies on campus after the quarantine is over. “I could not be happier about Mad’s choice of university,” she told DongA Daily at the time. “It is, of course, closed at the moment because of the pandemic. But he’s not transferring schools. He’ll be going back as soon as things settle.”

