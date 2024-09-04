Brooke Mueller has a new lease on life now that she is nine months sober and on “fantastic” terms with ex-husband Charlie Sheen.

The 47-year-old actress, who shares twin sons Bob and Max, 15, with Sheen, 59, shared an update on the exes’ coparenting dynamic during a Wednesday, September 4, appearance on the “Hollywood Raw” podcast.

“My kids live with me full-time, but Charlie and I are neighbors. And so we talk daily … oftentimes multiple times a day,” Mueller said. “He comes over a lot. We go over there. We have a fantastic relationship, and we have this pretty unique modern family over here where Charlie and I both live.”

Mueller and Sheen were married from 2008 to 2011 and have both battled addiction in the past. Sheen’s ex-wife Denise Richards, to whom he was married from 2002 to 2006, had temporary custody of Mueller and Sheen’s sons from 2012 to 2013 after social workers raised concerns about Mueller’s behavior. More than a decade later, Mueller says her kids are thriving.

Related: Charlie Sheen and Brooke Mueller’s Ups and Downs Through the Years Charlie Sheen‘s relationship with ex-wife Brooke Mueller has continued to make headlines years after their split. Sheen was previously married to model Donna Peele in the ’90s before tying the knot with Denise Richards in 2002. After settling his divorce from the Bravo star in 2006, he moved on with Mueller, to whom he was introduced […]

“My kids are great. When they were younger and they were going through the time when they were taken from me and put in Denise’s care and then came back to me, all the chaos and everything they had to go through, they were not OK,” she admitted. “They were really traumatized, they were very much affected. … They had just seen and been through too much.”

Mueller noted that things started to improve for Bob and Max when she moved with them to Utah in 2016 and was sober for several years.

“We had time to get some structure and consistency [and] stability, and they broke through any of their behaviors that were concerning,” she said. “Right now, they’re incredible kids.”

Mueller also shared an update on her previously complicated relationship with Richards, 53.

“Denise and I get along very, very well. … It was not always good,” she said. “The reason why our relationship wasn’t good, it didn’t have to do with Denise, it was my addiction. … And this is the devastating thing about addiction is that it affects everybody, not just the addict. I was a nightmare, really a nightmare.”

Mueller will celebrate nine months of sobriety next week, and she’s fought hard to get to this point.

“A lot of people at my level of addiction don’t make it. … It has not been easy,” she said. “I have a fantastic sober community here in Malibu of great women and set meetings that I go to.”

Sheen, for his part, revealed in December 2023 that he’d reached the six-year milestone in his own sobriety journey. In addition to Bob and Max, the Two and a Half Men alum shares daughters Sami, 20, and Lola, 19, with Richards, and daughter Cassandra, 39, with ex Paula Profit.