Home is where the heart is! Sofia Richie had dinner with a mystery man in her native California days after getting cozy with shipping heir Gil Ofer during a trip to Florida.

The model, 22, was photographed getting into the passenger seat of her unidentified friend’s black and red-striped Ferrari outside of Nobu restaurant in Malibu on Thursday, February 4. She looked stunning in a tan turtleneck sweater, while the bespectacled man wore a dark top with blue jeans.

Richie’s dinner companion did not appear to be Ofer, with whom she was spotted in Miami Beach on Monday, February 1. While soaking up the sun on the East Coast, the London Business School student kissed the aspiring actress and stroked her shoulder in photos published by the Daily Mail.

Richie looked toned and tanned during the beach outing in a leopard-print bikini and a pink bucket hat, while Ofer wore pink patterned swim trunks and a red baseball cap.

The U.K. native, whom the fashion designer follows on Instagram, is the son of Israeli billionaire businessman Idan Ofer and the nephew of real estate and shipping magnate Eyal Ofer. He graduated from Harvard University in 2017, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Richie previously dated Matthew Morton. Us Weekly broke the news of her romance with the Cha Cha Matcha cofounder in October 2020, with a source saying, “They’re trying not to make a big deal about their relationship or about how serious it is. But they are definitely seeing each other.”

Prior to her fling with Morton, the daughter of Lionel Richie was in an on-off relationship with Scott Disick. She and the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 37, dated from September 2017 to August 2020.

A source exclusively told Us that Disick was the one who “officially called it off” with Sofia, adding, “Friends attributed their 15-year age difference becoming an issue. He’s in a very much different place in his life, really focused on a more quiet lifestyle, his kids and his investment businesses, and Sofia … is really still trying to figure what she wants to do, which drove them apart over time.”

The Flip It Like Disick star, who has since been linked to Amelia Gray Hamlin, shares three children with his ex-girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian: Mason, 11, Penelope, 8, and Reign, 6.

Kardashian, whose romance with longtime friend Travis Barker recently made headlines, and her family are “super supportive of Scott and Amelia’s relationship,” an insider previously told Us. “They really like the two of them together and think Amelia is a great influence on Scott.”