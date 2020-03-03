Feeling the love! Sofia Richie couldn’t care less about what haters have to say about her romance with boyfriend Scott Disick because she is perfectly content with where they stand today.

Speaking to Cosmopolitan for its April 2020 cover story, the 21-year-old model stated that she has “this weird thing where I just don’t care what people think” about any aspect of her life. Richie’s romance with the 36-year-old Talentless founder has been subjected to criticism, as he’s 15 years her senior. But the hate “doesn’t bother me because I’m very happy,” she explained. “Why would I let someone from the middle of nowhere ruin that for me?”

Richie’s beau has maintained a strong coparenting relationship with his ex Kourtney Kardashian, with whom he shares Mason, 10, Penelope, 7, and Reign, 5. In addressing her method to getting along with her love’s former flame, the aspiring actress said: “I mean, just be nice. There’s no reason not to be nice.”

The social media influencer is well aware that her name has made headlines due to her romance with Disick and for her famous father, Lionel Richie. Sofia, however, explained to Cosmopolitan how eager she is to show the world what she’s capable of.

“I want people to know that I have a lot of ambition to work hard,” she shared. “I want to be known for the great things that I do in my life.”

Sofia’s two-year romance with Disick began in September 2017, when Us Weekly exclusively revealed that the duo were hooking up. The Flip It Like Disick star made their relationship Instagram official later that month.

After the couple were the subject of split rumors last month, a source told Us exclusively that Sofia and Disick are “totally fine.” In the days that followed, a separate source revealed to Us that the duo are “great together,” noting that Disick has ultimately “become such a better man through being in a mature relationship with her.”

In December 2019, Us exclusively reported that the lovebirds were doing well in their relationship. But they are not planning on taking a leap toward an engagement anytime soon.

“Right now, Scott and Sofia aren’t thinking about marriage or getting engaged and it’s not a big topic of conversation. They are so committed to one another and neither of them are going anywhere,” an insider shared at the time. “Scott has done a complete 180 from when he was younger and with Kourtney, and has grown up a lot.”