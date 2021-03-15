Sharing all. Soleil Moon Frye did not hold back in her new documentary, Kid 90, now streaming on Hulu. In addition to detailing her time growing up in the spotlight, the actress, now 44, revealed that her “first consensual sexual experience” was with Charlie Sheen.

The Punky Brewster star read a journal entry dated December 18, 1994, in the doc. “It’s been the most strange and incredible day ever,” she recalled, noting that Sheen is her “Mr. Big,” referring to Carrie Bradshaw’s love interest in Sex and the City. “He’s somebody I’ve had a crush on for years. He’s a person that intrigues me and excites me.”

Frye was 18 at the time while the Two and a Half Men alum was 29, but she described the star as “so kind and loving,” adding that they maintained a friendship through the years.

“He was really kind to me, and I can only speak to my experience and my story with him,” she told USA Today about Sheen. “In opening the diaries and reading back the diary entries, it was very sweet and he had been really kind to me and treated me really beautifully. And for all these years afterward, in some of the most pivotal moments in my life, has checked in and (lent) his support.”

In 2020, Corey Feldman alleged that the Platoon star sexually assaulted the late Corey Haim. Sheen denied the claims multiple times over the years, and Frye said during her documentary, which includes footage of Feldman, now 49, that she can only speak to her experiences and what her diaries say.

“I don’t know about anyone else’s experiences,” the former Sabrina the Teenage Witch star said. “I don’t think people are devils or angels.”

Frye also shares a journal entry she wrote at age 17, revealing a man forced himself on her.

“He asked if I’d say that he had raped me, but I wouldn’t. I was also to blame for my forwardness,” she wrote at the time. Additionally, an audio recording revealed that she asked a friend about what happened that night because she drank ginger ale then later passed out.

“Even now, I’m still trying to put the pieces together of experiences that I didn’t really completely understand,” she told the Los Angeles Times earlier this month. “Only now do I know what [date rape drug] GHB is. I’d just pushed that all down, and I don’t think I ever thought I would really share or confront it. But I wanted to find forgiveness — both for the people involved and for the little girl who felt in some way responsible for any shame or pain.”

The documentary also features Frye’s many A-list friends, including Brian Austin Green, Mark-Paul Gosselaar, David Arquette and Stephen Dorff. The Beverly Hills, 90210, alum, 47, recalled meeting Frye for the first time at a party with Johnny Depp and Michael Jackson‘s chimp, Bubbles. For the most part, the kids all hung out together.

“Literally there were like 12 kids in the business, so we all knew everyone. We all knew each other,” Green said, as footage revealed Feldman, Sara Gilbert, Leonardo Dicaprio, Sugar Ray, Mario Lopez and Mark Wahlberg.