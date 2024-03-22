Sophia Bush and Ashlyn Harris appeared to have a magical date night when celebrating Ruby Rose’s birthday this week.

In honor of turning 38 on Wednesday, March 20, Rose and her closest friends enjoyed dinner at Yamashiro followed by an evening at The Magic Castle in Hollywood.

“A night full of magic,” Harris, 38, wrote via Instagram Stories on Thursday, March 21, as she posed for photos alongside Bush and other guests.

For the evening out, Harris opted to wear a white button-down shirt underneath her black blazer. She completed her look with a classic pair of black pants. As for Bush, 41, she added some serious sparkle with her sequin bottoms and black top.

The pair wrapped their arms around each other while posing for several photos that ended up on Rose’s social media accounts.

“The night we rowed to the magic castle in sushi boats,” Rose joked via Instagram while documenting her birthday. “Somewhere I had never been and clearly everyone else had. @MagicCastleHollywood The magic word was in fact not ‘majer.’”

Bush and Harris were first linked in October 2023 after their splits from Grant Hughes and Ali Krieger, respectively. While they have tried to keep their relationship out of the public eye, the pair made their first public appearance as a couple at Elton John AIDS Foundation’s annual Oscars viewing party on March 10.

“They love being together,” a source previously told Us Weekly. “They love sports and want to do good in the world.”

The insider added that the twosome initially “bonded over their breakups and having to start over.”

When 2024 kicked off, however, Bush expressed how excited she was about the future.

“This year put me back in my body,” she wrote via Instagram on January 1. “I left it a long time ago, in such a way that I forgot what it felt like to inhabit my own skin. I feel my whole self from the tops of my ears to the tips of my toes now. It’s breathtaking. Life giving. Affirming. This year taught me to listen to myself and no one else. To let go of expectation that wounds and grasp possibility that frees. To not care about optics and instead invest in honesty. The truest and deepest and purest kind.”

Bush continued, “This year sent me inward. More than I’ve ever been. It took me out of relationship with many of you but put me back into relationship with myself. I hope you are all doing well, but for this quiet and deeply personal experience I am supremely grateful.”