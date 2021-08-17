Sophia Bush Debuts Engagement Ring While Cozying Up to Fiance Grant Hughes

The look of love! Sophia Bush and fiancé Grant Hughes are all smiles as they continue to celebrate their recent engagement during a European holiday.

“Leaning into this happiness 💫,” the One Tree Hill alum, 39, wrote via Instagram on Tuesday, August 17, giving fans the first real glimpse at her diamond sparkler.

In the snap, the John Tucker Must Die actress wore heart-shaped sunglasses, a red bathing suit and a few necklaces and bracelets as Hughes gave her a kiss on the cheek while in a pool.

Bush also tagged Kantor Gems as the designer of the ring, which appears to have a square or rectangular shape.

“It was truly a pleasure to be able to surprise you with such a fantastic ring,” the jewelry wrote via its Instagram Story on Tuesday.

The “Drama Queens” podcast cohost, who announced her engagement earlier this month, explained that she is “deeply aware that joy is not an option for so many around the world in this moment” while celebrating over her own good fortune.

“Clinging to gratitude right now because today it is an option for me. I wish this — in whatever version feels true for anyone who might see this — for you. Yes you,” she continued. “I wish you joy. Love. The feeling of being seen. Of being safe. Of being held. Of falling asleep with a smile on your face. All my love to you. In these wild times. All of the good squeeze kind. All of ours.”

Bush and Hughes were first linked in May 2020. The couple revealed they were engaged on August 10, after the businessman proposed on a boat in Lake Como, Italy.

“So it turns out that being your favorite person’s favorite person is the actual best feeling on planet Earth 💫 #YES,” the Chicago P.D. alum wrote via Instagram at the time. She shared a second post of the romantic moment, captioning it, “Forever Favorite” and used the hashtags, “#engaged #Italy #HappyGirl.”

The entrepreneur gushed over his bride-to-be via social media, writing, “She is my forever Favorite. This is my favorite. And our life is that we’re building because she said ‘Yes’ is already my favorite. I am SO EXCITED to do life with you, Babers.”

The “Work in Progress” podcast host commented on her man’s post, “I will never ever recover. And I don’t want to 💫❤️‍🔥.”

Days later, Bush shared another photo from the pair’s summer vacation, this time while touring Puglia, Italy.

“Turns out this whole ‘being engaged’ thing is really, really fun 🌱,” she captioned the snap.