Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas aren’t tired of each other yet! The actress, who is pregnant with the couple’s first child, flirted with the singer while quarantined amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Game of Thrones alum, 24, passed the time by participating in an Instagram Story Q&A with her followers on Wednesday, March 18. “What is your favorite piece of visual art?” one fan asked, to which she replied: “@joejonas.”

Elsewhere in the exercise, Turner revealed her favorite Jonas Brothers songs — “Fly With Me” and “Hesitate” — and the quarantine snack she stocked up on. “Fruity pebbles,” she shared. “Thank u America.”

The Dark Phoenix star also gave a fan parenting advice. “Can you tell my husband, Kyle, it’s his turn to get up with the baby tomorrow?” one Instagram user inquired. “Don’t be a bitch Kyle,” she captioned a photo of her scowling.

Jonas, 30, and Turner are among the celebrities who are self-quarantining amid the virus outbreak. “No f–king around,” she captioned an Instagram Story photo of the duo wearing masks and gloves in a car on Sunday, March 15. “Stay safe everyone.”

Us Weekly confirmed in February that the twosome are expecting their first child together. The baby is “due in the middle of summer,” according to a source. They initially tied the knot at a surprise Las Vegas ceremony in May 2019 before holding a second wedding in France the following month.

“Having children and starting a family was part of Joe and Sophie’s plan,” an insider told Us exclusively in February. “They’ve always known they’ve wanted kids.”

Jonas paid tribute to Turner last month in celebration of her birthday. “Happy Birthday to the love of my life,” he gushed via Instagram. “Life is better with you.”

The Camp Rock star shared a similar post on Valentine’s Day, captioning a photo of the Emmy nominee with a single heart.

