Joe-Jonas-Celebrates-Pregnant-Wife-Sophie-Turner-on-Her-24th-Birthday

A cause for celebration! Joe Jonas shared a sweet tribute to Sophie Turner, who is pregnant with their first child, on her 24th birthday.

“Happy Birthday to the love of my life,” the 30-year-old Jonas Brothers singer wrote alongside a photo of the Game of Thrones alum on Friday, February 21, via Instagram. “Life is better with you. ❤️”

Us Weekly confirmed earlier this month that Jonas and Turner are expecting their first child together.

“Having children and starting a family was part of Joe and Sophie’s plan,” an insider told Us exclusively. “They’ve always known they’ve wanted kids.”

A second source noted that Turner is “due in the middle of summer.”

The musician and the actress first tied the knot in Las Vegas after the Billboard Music Awards in May 2019. A month later, Jonas and Turner traded their Ring Pops for standard diamond wedding bands at a ceremony in France.

“That was the legal portion of the marriage,” Jonas said on SiriusXM about the Vegas nuptials, which Diplo live-streamed via Instagram. “So I was thinking, like, ‘Look, this is not the most important day.’ There’s an important day, I mean, I’ll keep that private, but ahead of us. So we were like — this is, like, just whoever’s in town.”

Turner, for her part, thought it was funny that the DJ took to social media during their first wedding, but wants their relationship details to stay under wraps.

“I think at some point I would have had to stop saying ‘fiancé,’ but … marriage is a private thing between two people and I think that’s how it should always be,” she explained to PorterEdit in May 2019. “It’s not about the dress, it’s not about the food. It’s about being husband and wife, and being dedicated to each other forever. … I don’t know if I feel like a wife yet. I don’t know how I feel. I mean, I feel good, obviously. But it happened so recently that I’m just kind of floating at the moment.”

Jonas and Turner, who stared dating in 2016, were spotted in Zurich, Switzerland, on February 13 for the first time since their baby news broke.