Order in the court! Craig Conover has opened his own law firm, four years after taking the bar exam.

“So, I know it’s been a really long time coming, but I just officially took possession of my new law office,” the Delaware native, 32, said in an Instagram video on Monday, March 22. “This is a day I’ve looked forward to for a long time.”

The Southern Charm star’s ups and downs with his law profession played out during the first three seasons of the Bravo series. His education (he attended Charleston School of Law) was called into question by his castmates during season 3, which aired in spring 2016.

During the season 3 reunion special in June 2016, Conover admitted that he never actually took the bar exam to become a licensed attorney, because he wasn’t eligible since he never submitted his final paper during law school. One year later, the Bravo personality did take the test and passed, which he confirmed once again on Monday.

“My dream was to always start a law firm that could help people in need that didn’t have the greatest access to the legal system,” he said in his Instagram video, noting he “finally” has time to dedicate to his “original passion” of law. “The time has come.”

The Sewing Down South founder, who confirmed his pillow company is “still doing great” amid his new project, then gave fans a tour of his new workspace.

“I have a lawyer’s office, a conference room, an area for our intern, front desk,” he said as he panned from one room to the other. Conover also shared a link to his firm’s website noting they specialize in personal injury and workers’ compensation cases. The Craig Conover Law Firm Instagram page features the company’s catchphrase, “Don’t get run over, call Conover!” and a photo of the TV star.

During the clip, Conover took fans through his law journey, saying he passed the bar “about four years ago” in April 2017 and the following year he became a member of the South Carolina Bar. According to the TV personality and his South Carolina Bar profile, Conover is in “good standing” following his acceptance in February 2018.

“I love that you guys have been on this journey with me for so long,” he said. “Thanks for all the love and support.”

The reality star admitted that his time and path “isn’t like everybody else,” but said that doesn’t mean the unconventional way isn’t the right way to go for some.

“Yes, I have Sewing Down South but I also have Conover Law Firm. I couldn’t be happier,” he concluded. “I graduated law school in 2014 and I’m just now starting my firm. Anything’s possible.”

Last month, Us Weekly confirmed that Conover and his Southern Charm costar Austen Kroll would be adding another reality show to their resume. A source told Us in February that the duo are joining the cast of the upcoming Bravo spinoff series Winter House, which will also feature Summer House stars and a few new faces.

The show will be filmed at a lodge in Stowe, Vermont, taking the men from their usual warm weather in Charleston, South Carolina, and the Summer House cast from The Hamptons heat to a cold-weather playground.