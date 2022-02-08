Who wore it better? Madison LeCroy‘s date night with fiancé Brett Randle took an interesting turn when fans caught her possible dig at ex-boyfriend Austen Kroll.

“I’ve never seen a man pull off a turtleneck so well,” LeCroy, 31, captioned a video of Randle, 35, on Friday, February 4, via her Instagram Story.

The salon owner’s post had her followers questioning whether that was subtle shade at Kroll, 34, who notably wore a white turtleneck for the Winter House promotional shoot. LeCroy and Kroll’s romance was previously explored during season 6 of Southern Charm as they dated on and off for two years.

After several ups and downs in their relationship, LeCroy confirmed in December 2020 that the pair officially called it quits, telling Us Weekly, “We are not together right now. I am 1,000 percent single, and so is he.”

At the time, the Trop Hop Beers founder noted how watching his relationship play out on screen was “like being able to see [the signs] just right in front of my face.” Kroll explained to Us that it was surreal seeing himself going through his dating issues on Southern Charm, adding, “I was like, ‘Austen, what are you doing?’ What you’re seeing [on TV] happened back in May, June, July. People assume that we broke up yesterday.”

In June 2021, LeCroy confirmed that she was dating someone after previously dropping hints that she had a new man in her life. That same month, the hairstylist recalled falling “in love instantly” when she met her now-fiancé in Arizona.

“I did not know him at this time, but I go into this bar and we immediately lock eyes from across the room. It was, like, instant,” she exclusively told Us. “I said, ‘You can take me out, but you’ll have to take me out in Charleston, South Carolina.’ And he says, ‘I’m fine with that. When are you available?’”

LeCroy, who shares son Hudson, 8, with ex-husband Josh Hughes, later announced that she was engaged to Randle after seven months of dating.

“Oh, my gosh. I am so excited and I feel like I’ve been trying to hold this in for quite some time and it has been one of the hardest things I’ve had to do,” the South Carolina native told Us in October 2021, noting that her news might come as “a shock” to Kroll. “I don’t think that the lifestyle that I want for myself and my son is something he’s really even interested [in].”

She continued: “It’s going to be hard for him to understand why I do want to get married and do want to have kids in that kind of situation. I don’t think that’s something he really wants to do.”

Kroll, for his part, offered his support when it came to his ex-girlfriend moving on.

“The overwhelming thing that I’ve been thinking about is that this goes further than whatever nonsense I have going on with her for ages. She has a son,” the Winter House star, who has since been linked to costar Ciara Miller, said on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen that same month. “So this is something that she is about to start a new family and so I wish the best for her and her new family.”

Earlier this year, LeCroy told fans during an Instagram Live that the cast of Southern Charm “will not be at my wedding,” because the couple are only inviting their loved ones to the ceremony.

A rep for LeCroy later shared with Us in a statement, “She’s only inviting close family and friends now. It’s no disregard to anyone on the show.”

Kroll and LeCroy are both set to appear in season 8 of Southern Charm.

Listen to Us Weekly's Hot Hollywood as each week the editors of Us break down the hottest entertainment news stories!