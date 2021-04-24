The feud is still on. Spencer Pratt slammed his sister Stephanie Pratt for body-shaming Heidi Montag.

The Made in Chelsea alum, 35, posted an Instagram Story photo of Montag, 34, wearing a bikini at the beach on Friday, April 23. “Yay Heidi’s pregnant!!” she wrote. “I hope she has a little girl this time! Cute bump.”

Stephanie then shared a shirtless pic of Spencer, 37, alongside the couple’s 3-year-old son, Gunner. “I wonder what my brother is having,” she captioned the shot.

Fans speculated in the comments section of one of Montag’s Instagram posts about whether she was really expecting the pair’s second child. “Heidi is not pregnant,” Spencer replied. “Just being body shamed.”

The Hills: New Beginnings star previously denied pregnancy rumors in February. “No I am not pregnant yet,” she tweeted at the time. “Just a little overweight.”

Montag exclusively told Us Weekly in July 2019 that she and Spencer hoped to “start trying” to conceive baby No. 2 “in a few months.” However, she revealed via Twitter in January, “Well not pregnant this month.” After a fan sent support, she responded, “Thanks hopefully soon.”

“Well, I’m not pregnant this month,” she later elaborated in an Instagram Story video. “So Spencer and I are starting to try. With Gunner, I got pregnant the first month, so I was a little bit sad. But I decided to have faith and hope and a nice glass of wine to take the pressure off. So cheers … and God willing, next month.”

As for Spencer’s relationship with Stephanie, he got real in January about where they stand amid their public feud. “The Hills and the media and Stephanie and her podcast made it into this dramatic thing,” he said on the “Juicy Scoop” podcast at the time. “We were never, like, best friends and chatty or whatever.”

Spencer also detailed Stephanie’s distance from his and Montag’s son. “[Stephanie is] a great aunt to my older sister’s kids,” he explained. “But we [have] not [been] close for 15, almost 20 years — so long that she wouldn’t be in Gunner’s life.”

The “Pratt Cast” podcast host made headlines in July 2019 when she called her brother and sister-in-law “evil” in an Instagram rant. “Everything’s the same [with Spencer], non-existent,” she told Us in June 2019. “But every family has drama!”

Spencer claimed during an April 2019 episode of his “Make Speidi Famous Again” podcast that he had been “living with evil” throughout his life after Stephanie spoke out about their feud. “The behavior that I’ve seen … I’m done. This is why I moved to London,” she said on her podcast. “They are the most toxic people I’ve ever met.”