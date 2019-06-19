Things have been messy between Stephanie Pratt and brother Spencer Pratt for years – even more so now with the new Hills revival about to premiere. In fact, the siblings don’t have any relationship now, Stephanie, 33, told Us Weekly exclusively ahead of the show’s debut.

“I love doing this [revival] now because I’m separate from my family, for the most part,” the Made in Reality author said. “Everything’s the same [with Spencer], non-existent. But every family has drama!”

Stephanie first revealed their falling out on her “Pratt Cast” podcast in April. “The behavior that I’ve seen … I’m done. This is why I moved to London,” she said at the time about Spencer and wife Heidi Pratt. “They are the most toxic people I’ve ever met. They are Bonnie and Clyde till they die. So if they say, ‘The sky is black,’ all of us are morons for saying, ‘It’s blue.’ … I’m going to expose them for who they are.”

In Us Weekly’s exclusive interview, Spencer, 35, also shed light on Stephanie being part of the show.

“She is a great cast member. She really is an awesome character,” he sarcastically told Us. “Certainly with television, she has experienced doing it in London, clearly. She brought that entertainment over here to America.”

For more from Stephanie, Spencer and the rest of The Hills cast, watch the video above.

The Hills: New Beginnings premieres on MTV Monday, June 24, at 10 p.m. ET.

