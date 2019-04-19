Stephanie Pratt: My Parents Might Have Disowned Me Amid Spencer Drama

On her own? Stephanie Pratt came clean about her parents’ reaction to her feud with brother Spencer Pratt, and according to the reality star, they are not on her side.

“Things will never, ever be the same,” Stephanie, 33, said during the Thursday, April 18, episode of the “Pratt Cast” podcast. “For all I know, my parents have disowned me. … That, and I’ve escaped a very dysfunctional family. … It’s really hard.” She pointed out that her relatives — with the exception of her niece — did not reach out to wish her a happy birthday on April 11.

The Hills star went on to claim that her mom and dad are Team Spencer. “My parents don’t get that, like, they’re rooting for the wrong kid, and it’s always been that way,” she noted. “Since I was, like, 18, it has always been my brother. He was never told to get a job. I was an intern in high school, then I worked in a clothing store, then I was a hostess at a restaurant. My parents were always on me. ‘Get a job, get a job!’ What was Spencer doing? He was playing in Malibu.”

Stephanie then alleged that her parents forced her to cover up Heidi Montag’s behavior. “My brother’s just, like, untouchable. So I just don’t understand why they give him so much love and support and value him so much more than they value me that they actually had me grin and bear all the things that Heidi’s done for the past 10 years to my family,” she explained. “I’m mad at my parents.”

She added that she feels like her mother and father do not realize “what they’re asking me to do is more than anyone can handle and especially in the public eye.”

Stephanie first revealed on April 8 that she is not speaking to her brother or his wife and blamed the falling out on Montag, 32. “The behavior that I’ve seen … I’m done. This is why I moved to London,” she said during a “Pratt Cast” episode. “They are the most toxic people I’ve ever met. They are Bonnie and Clyde till they die.”

The Made in Chelsea alum claimed at the time that her parents cut him out of their will “because of how horrific he is as a human.”

Spencer, 35, and Montag, who eloped in November 2008, denied the allegations on their “Make Speidi Famous Again” podcast, calling the drama “heartbreaking.”

The Princes of Malibu alum later said that he has been “living with this evil around me for a long time.” His sister clapped back via her Instagram Story: “Well you are married to the Devil.”

