



Love is in the air! Stacy London confirmed her relationship status ahead of the new year and cleared up any rumors or misconceptions about her sexuality in the process.

The What Not to Wear alum revealed via Instagram on Tuesday, December 31, that she is dating a woman after a Twitter user posted about it saying, “so no one was gonna tell me that stacy from what not to wear is gay and has a hot butch girlfriend?”

London, 50, addressed this revelation and also shot down any haters in her honest post that started with “NOT THAT IT’S ANY OF YOUR BUSINESS BUT… I may as well address all the stuff I hear floating around out there.”

She continued: “2019 has been a crazy year for lots of reasons. This 1st year of coping with grief and a lot of unforeseen health issues was, at times, such a truly dark place to be. But as with most of life, there has been such incredible joy as well and the person most responsible for that is @catyezbak, who is my girlfriend and has been for over a year.”

The Truth About Style author went on to say that she has been dating Cat Yezbak, who is the co-CEO of Small Beautiful Things in New York City alongside London, for more than a year and that although this is the first time she’s publicly addressed her relationship, she was never hiding her romance.

“All my friends and family know her well,” the New York native explained. “I haven’t paraded her around on social media for several reasons: 1) I’ve had public relationships before and I don’t love that.”

She noted that the pair deserved a chance at privacy, especially because this romance is her “first serious relationship with a woman,” which London had a feeling “there will be some hoo ha about. But I would never hide her out of shame.”

The fashion guru continued with her reasoning for keeping the relationship under wraps writing, “2.) It’s really easy for me, a privileged white woman who is 50, to suddenly say ‘I’m dating a woman’ with very few repercussions and I am well aware of that. Unlike me, there are countless people in the LGBTQIAP community who have had no choice in who they are, no love from family on which to lean, no support from anyone anywhere.”

The Love, Lust or Run alum has found happiness and she doesn’t care what people think about it.

“I fell in love, truly in love, with this beautiful, sexy, kind soul and I won’t apologize for that but I stand on the shoulders of a community that fought like hell for me to be able to do that openly and proudly and EASILY,” she admitted. “It’s one thing to SAY Love is Love. It’s another thing to say Love is Passion and Devotion and Sex and mean it without shame or prejudice when talking about the same sex.”

She concluded by addressing her past history of dating men.

“So I used to date men. Now I date her. That’s it. That’s all I have to say,” London added. “Happy New Year to each and every one of you. I am wishing you the best of everything this coming year. Bring it 2020. Let’s go. (AND ALSO: any awful comments will be deleted immediately. My account will not tolerate hate of any kind.)”

London has always kept her dating life pretty secret, but according to Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live in 2016, the former TLC star once made out with Southern Charm’s Shep Rose.