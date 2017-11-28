Think red! For the first time ever, Starbucks has unveiled a second holiday cup of the season. The Seattle-based coffee company debuted a “heartwarming” version of its iconic red cup on Tuesday, November 28.

The limited-edition cup features a white heart in the center framed by two hands coming together. Starbucks is encouraging customers to write the name of someone they love on the cup and then share a photo on social media with the hashtag #GiveGood.

“The holidays are about remembering what it means to give love and put goodness out into the world,” Starbucks executive creative director Leanne Fremar said in a statement. “We loved the idea of celebrating the good in each other this holiday season.”

The design was illustrated by Jordan Kay from the coffee chain’s creative studio. “The red cup is a clean design, with the heart as a space where people can highlight someone in their life who makes the season special,” Kay said in a statement. “The design symbolizes the love and warmth felt during the holiday season, when we connect with friends and family.”

The first holiday cup of the season, which was also designed by Kay, drew controversy after its release on November 1. Some critics suggested Starbucks’ decision to feature a pair of gender-neutral hands was too political. “While people who follow both Starbucks holiday cup news and LGBT issues celebrated the video, the ordinary Starbucks customer probably didn’t realize the cup might have a gay agenda,” read a BuzzFeed article published on November 15.

Starbucks responded to the controversy surrounding the first cup in an email to The New York Times on November 20: “This year’s hand-drawn cup features scenes of celebrating with loved ones — whoever they may be. We intentionally designed the cup so our customers can interpret it in their own way, adding their own color and illustrations.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!