Celebs were keeping busy this week, from Katharine McPhee, Sarah Hyland, Rebel Wilson and more stars attending Jennifer Klein’s Day of Indulgence, Gratitude and Wellness event, to Megan Thee Stallion hosting a Halloween party in Atlanta, to Addison Rae taking a stroll in L.A. Read on to find out more of what the stars have been up to!

— Producer Jennifer Klein hosted a safe and socially distanced Day of Indulgence, Gratitude and Wellness event in L.A. attended by Katharine McPhee, Camila Morrone, Sarah Hyland, Olivia Munn, Allison Janney, Annabelle Wallis, Rebel Wilson and more. At the celebration, McPhee snagged a Radley purse, a Rothy’s reversible tote, Credo’s Exa foundation, a Ggiata sandwich and Garrett Popcorn for husband David Foster. Morrone washed her hands at the Mrs. Meyers hand washing station upon arrival and Hyland and Munn picked out Drunk Elephant and Kinship skincare products. Janney and Wallis, meanwhile, tried out ReVive’s massage eye roller available in stores in spring 2021. Wilson, for her part, browsed the Alo Yoga room and enjoyed an EO neck massage. Cynthia Ervio attended virtually and loved the 54 Thrones’ body butters. Tyra Banks debuted her SMiZE ice cream and sent over the Salty Cream Caramel Queen flavor for guests to try. Attendees also enjoyed HumbleMaker’s coffee shots and core bars, shots of Health-Ade Plus, Recess’ sparkling peach water and Don Julio mini margaritas along with beauty treatments like personalized Pixi glow tonics. Guests took home Don Julio’s harvest spice cocktail kits, boxes of Sugarfina candies, rose gold Samsonite suitcases filled with Jordan Samuel Skin and Therabody beauty products, Eyeko mascara and a personalized LeSportsac tote.

— Megan Thee Stallion hosted her Hottieween bash sponsored by D’USSE at Allure Nightclub in Atlanta.

— Bella Hadid voted in this year’s presidential election with mom Yolanda while wearing a sweater from Chip Chrome’s latest merch drop.

— Rapper Rico Nasty dropped a limited-edition designer toy in partnership with entertainment company Superplastic inspired by her next album “Nightmare Vacation.”

— Cara Santana covered Lapalme Magazine’s Fall 2020 issue and discussed life after losing her dog, love and politics.

— Creative director and head makeup artist at POPBeauty Sara Strand hosted virtual facials on Zoom to showcase the brand’s 100 percent vegan and cruelty-free skincare products.

— Celebrity spray tan artist Sophie Evans hosted virtual tanning appointments on Zoom using a variety of St. Tropez tanning products to get clients ready for Halloween.

— Playboy published experts from a previously unpublished transcript from Donald Trump’s interview with the magazine from their October 2004 issue. The interview was conducted in May of 2004 between Trump and Playboy contributor David Hochman in Trump Tower for the publication’s longstanding franchise, The Playboy Interview.

— DJ and producer Marshmello released his limited-edition lovable plush robot Dee toy from the new kids channel Mellodees available at shop.mellodees.com for $45.

— POPBeauty and Thistle teamed up to celebrate National Vegan Month and showcase both brand’s vegan products through a meal delivery and beauty products package.

— Vanderpump Rules’ James Kennedy and Raquel Leviss enjoyed OREO Cookie Pop on Halloween with Snack Pop at the Sunset Strip Drive-in Theatre in West Hollywood.

— Dixie D’Amelio shared a selfie with her Wildflower Cases cow hide iPhone case on Instagram.

— Influencer Joseph Andrews shared a selfie on Instagram while wearing his MaeMarie Intention Wrap bracelet.

— Addison Rae wore the Bleusalt’s The Cindy Pant, which the brand created with Cindy Crawford, while out and about in L.A.

— Alexa PenaVega highlighted Dr. Brandt’s Poredermabrasion as one of her travel essentials in an Instagram post.