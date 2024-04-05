Several celebrities have used their platforms to advocate for the environment, one of the most notable being none other than Bill Nye.

“We cannot address global climate change only through individual actions like recycling bottles or newspapers,” Nye, 68, exclusively said in the latest issue of Us Weekly. “Those are great, fine things to be doing, but they cannot possibly be enough.”

According to Nye, some of the easiest ways to help the environment are to “talk about climate change with your family, friends and everyone,” as well as vote.

Adrian Grenier, meanwhile, has turned his attention away from acting and toward helping people live an eco-friendlier life through his platform, Earth Speed, and his environmental nonprofit, Lonely Whale.

“I hope to spark small, humble ripples that support greater stewardship of each other and the earth,” the Entourage alum, 47, told Us. “I aim to debunk the myth-of-separation and stand as a reminder that we are interconnected co-creators of community, family and the environment.”

Scroll down to see which other celebs are working hard to make our planet a better place:

Jason Momoa

An avid environmentalist, the Aquaman star has made it his mission to help save the planet.

“I am a carnivore … but I need to cut it back not only for myself but for the environment,” Momoa, 44, recently said, revealing his plans to go meatless three days a week. “If everyone in the world reduced meat consumption by 15 percent, it would like taking 250 million cars off the road each year.”

Gisele Bündchen

For Bündchen, going green is a family affair. “I always keep in mind and teach my kids the three Rs: reduce, reuse, recycle,” the 43-year-old model has said, revealing that she and her kids, son Benjamin, 14, and daughter Vivian, 11, whom she shares with ex-husband Tom Brady, compost their food scraps, grow their own veggies and drink from reusable water bottles. “I always remind my kids that every choice we make has an impact on our planet and that we always need to try our best; that’s what matters.”

Adrian Grenier

In March, Grenier was awarded the SXSW Sustainability Award for his efforts in developing single-use plastics through his nonprofit, Lonely Whale. “We are, after all, emergent from nature. So I take care of the planet as I would take care of myself,” Grenier told Us. “Eat right and exercise. You are an important gateway to a healthy world. Self-care is earth-care.”

Bill Nye

In 2019, Nye’s quotes about the threat of global climate change went viral. “The planet is on f—king fire!” he passionately warned viewers – but the beloved TV presenter has long been asking the public to take the matter more seriously.

“Something we could all be doing is talking about climate change,” he tells Us. “If we were talking about [it] the way we’re talking about a great many other serious issues, we’d be doing something about it.”

Rosario Dawson

For over a decade, Dawson, 44, has been a champion of eco-friendly practices within the fashion industry through her brand, Studio One Eighty Nine. “It’s about sustainability,” she shared. “We don’t make a lot of collections – we make what we have and do it well and make sure that when you do buy a piece, it’s not about surplus or overconsumption. It’s getting something you really love with a great story behind it that supports people.”

Nikki Reed

As the founder of BaYou with Love, a jewelry line made from sustainably sourced materials, Reed is extremely passionate about living a greener life.

“The best tip I have is to hold ourselves accountable. If you decide you want to reduce your waste, then monitor how much trash you’re producing, set a goal and work your way towards that goal,” the Twilight alum, 35, told Us, noting that small changes can go a long way. “It can be as simple as turning off your water while you’re brushing your teeth instead of just letting it run.”

Jack Johnson

Over the years, Johnson has implemented green touring practices. “We invite roughly 10 local nonprofit partners to be part of every show. Building a relationship and supporting these groups allows the positive energy from the music to create ripples that last long after the show is done,” Johnson, 48, told Us, adding that it’s important to make changes at home as well. “The easiest starting point is using a reusable water bottle. Once that becomes a habit, you could also start carrying a reusable utensil set. It becomes a fun challenge.”

Pharrell Williams

In 2017, Williams recorded the song “100 Years,” which is set to be released in 2117. The catch? The track — a statement about the negative effects humans can have on the environment — is being stored in a clay vessel that will be destroyed if the sea level continues to rise. “I want to be really clear that I am not a tree hugger,” Williams, 51, has said. “I think it’s important that every human being always has a sense of terrestrial awareness. That’s what it boils down to.”

With reporting by Andrea Simpson and Amanda Williams