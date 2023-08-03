Stephen Curry and wife Ayesha Curry celebrated their 12th wedding anniversary Grecian style.

The Golden State Warriors player, 35, was seen with Ayesha, 34, on Thursday, August 3, lounging on a boat in Greece. In the steamy photos, Stephen gave a glimpse of his abs while he unbuttoned his patterned shirt before sunbathing.

Ayesha also took to Instagram to share intimate moments from the romantic getaway. The couple gave each other a kiss on the boat while rocking swimsuits. She also showed off their luxurious meal, which included lobster, pasta, shrimp, salad and more.

In separate social media uploads, the duo could be seen walking through the streets of Greece, enjoying cocktails and taking more boat rides. “It’s our anniversary! 12 years of being married to my best friend and love of my life,” she captioned one post. “I love this man so much!!! Feeling blessed beyond measure… okay back to celebrating.”

The duo tied the knot in 2011 after three years of dating and share three kids: daughters Riley, 11, and Ryan, 8, and son Canon, 5. Although the anniversary vacation appeared to be kid-free, the whole family took a trip to Hawaii together in June. In the sweet snaps, the family could be seen posing on a golf course, riding a golf cart, enjoying scenic views and hitting the beach. Ayesha even showed off their private plane and glamorous hotel room.

The couple frequently open up about their lives at home, even joining each other on talk shows. In February 2022, the duo recalled their first impressions of each other while making an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

“It’s so funny,” Ayesha explained. “I was maybe 14 years old when we first met and I just remember thinking he was so cute, and my family being like, ‘He looks like your brother.’”

She continued with a laugh, “Listen, we took a 23andMe test, we’re in the clear, everything’s fine.”

Stephen then joked about his first thoughts on Ayesha. “I knew she was beautiful, [but] I also knew she was from Canada,” he explained. “When I lived up there, I loved Canadian candy, so she was the candy plug for a long time.”

The twosome went on to plug Ayesha’s self-named cooking brand, which offers pots, pans, skillets, cookbooks, utensils and more. The duo joked that — thanks to the business venture — Stephen has picked up the nickname “Chef Curry” on the basketball court.