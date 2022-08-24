Love island! Stephen “Steph” Curry and his wife, Ayesha Curry, lived it while on a tropical vacation for two.

The Seasoned Life author, 33, gave fans a glimpse at their beach getaway via Instagram on Monday, August 22, captioning the snaps with three palm tree emojis.

The couple, who wed in July 2011, got cozy on the sand in one picture as the blue water and green landscape filled the background. The Golden State Warriors player, 34, went shirtless, showing off his toned arm muscles, while Ayesha sported a bucket hat and long black tank top.

The mother of three — who shares daughters Riley, 10, and Ryan, 7, and son Canon, 4, with the NBA star — also shared a snap of her using a smug stick on the beach and her view of the ocean at sunset.

One day later, Ayesha posted another set of pictures from the island escape. “Bula! Bula!” she captioned the Tuesday, August 23, Instagram photos.

The Ayesha’s Homemade star was all smiles in one snap as her husband kissed her on the cheek. The twosome also posed for a selfie as they both wore backward hats and active gear.

Ayesha donned a cream one-piece suit with a cutout on the stomach and black gym shorts as she sat beside her man. Steph, meanwhile, chose a blue, cutoff hoodie as the pair enjoyed the great outdoors away from their little ones.

The duo’s trip came one month after they celebrated their 11th wedding anniversary.

“My Ish! Loving this journey with you more and more,” the four-time NBA champion wrote via Instagram in July, sharing photos from another getaway. “Already blessed in so many ways and who knows what’s next. That’s the best part! through it all- we keep growing and loving each other. Next chapter begins… I Love You! > < 1 Corinthians 13:8.”

The Full Plate author, for her part, praised her man while they vacationed in Europe to mark their marriage milestone. “Today we celebrated 11 years married! It’s truly flown by. Getting to spend my life with my best friennnnnd, my love, my rock, my everything,” Ayesha wrote via social media on July 30. “Every year just gets better! I am so grateful and feel so blessed. More than halfway to 20! That’s crazy!!! Okay … back to celebrating. I love you @stephencurry30!”

Scroll down to see how Steph and Ayesha spent their August vacation: