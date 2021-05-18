News to him! Sterling K. Brown revealed exclusively to Us Weekly that he had no idea his This Is Us costar Justin Hartley got married until the news broke publicly.

“Listen, I found out along with everyone else,” the Hotel Artemis actor, 45, said on Tuesday, May 18, while promoting his partnership with Cascade. “What I know about Justin is that he’s been very happy in his relationship and I wish him nothing but the best. And I can’t wait to hear more about it.”

Us confirmed that Hartley, 44, married his girlfriend of one year, Sofia Pernas, on Monday, May 17, after the couple sparked marriage rumors earlier this month.

While making their red carpet debut at the MTV Movie & TV Awards on Sunday, May 16, the pair — who met while starring together on The Young and the Restless years prior — wore matching rings on their left hands.

The couple first sparked marriage rumors earlier this month when they were spotted wearing the bands at the beach in Malibu. Us broke the news of their relationship in May 2020 after Pernas, 31, was photographed kissing the A Bad Mom’s Christmas star as she dropped him off at a doctor’s appointment.

Hartley has been married twice previously. From 2004 to 2012, he was married to Lindsey Korman, with whom he shares one daughter, 16-year-old Isabella.

In 2017, the Revenge alum married Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause. The pair split three years later and finalized their divorce in January.

While the Illinois native claimed he and the reality star split in July 2019, the Dancing With the Stars alum, 39, said the date of their separation was the same day Hartley filed for divorce in November 2019. Fans watched the drama shake out on Selling Sunset, where Stause was seemingly blindsided by the divorce.

During the third season of the series, the real estate agent claimed she learned her then-husband was filing “minutes before leaving the house for work” via text message.

Stause, who also worked on The Young and the Restless, was at one point friendly with her ex-husband’s new wife.

