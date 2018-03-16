Stormy Daniels’ lawyer claimed in a new interview that she was physically threatened to stay silent about her alleged affair with Donald Trump.

Morning Joe cohost Mika Brzezinski asked attorney Michael Avenatti on the MSNBC talk show on Friday, March 16, whether the porn star, 38, had ever been threatened, to which he replied, “Yes.” Visibly taken aback, Brzezinski, 50, followed up with, “Was she threatened physical harm?” Avenatti repeated, “Yes.”

“Oh, wow,” said Brzezinski’s cohost and fiancé, Joe Scarborough. “Keep going, Mika.”

But Avenatti would neither confirm nor deny any additional details, including whether the physical threats came from Trump, 71, himself. Instead, he urged the hosts and viewers to tune in to the March 25 episode of CBS’ 60 Minutes, where Daniels (real name Stephanie Clifford) will be interviewed by Anderson Cooper.

Later on Friday morning, the lawyer appeared on CNN’s New Day, where he continued to promote Daniels’ upcoming appearance on 60 Minutes.

“My client was physically threatened to stay silent about what she knew about Donald Trump,” he claimed. “She’s going to be able to provide very specific details about what happened here.”

Daniels has repeatedly claimed that she had an intimate relationship with the former Celebrity Apprentice host in 2006 and 2007. Trump’s personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, brokered a nondisclosure agreement with the actress ahead of the 2016 presidential election. However, she claimed in a lawsuit filed on March 6 that the contract is void because Trump never signed it.

The White House has denied any sexual relationship between Trump and Daniels.

