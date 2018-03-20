Stormy Daniels has no plans to back down. The porn star, who claims she had an affair with Donald Trump, spoke out about her allegations against the president on Twitter.

“Technically I didn’t sleep with the POTUS 12 years ago. There was no sleeping (hehe) and he was just a goofy reality TV star,” she responded to a user who asked why she won’t “disappear” on Tuesday, March 20.

Daniels, 39, continued, “But I digress. People DO care that he lied about it, had me bullied, broke laws to cover it up, etc. And PS…I am NOT going anywhere. xoxoxo.”

In a second tweet, told users that she does not care about being liked by the public.

“Do you seriously think I give a flying f—k if people ‘like’ me? I’d have become a kindergarten teacher if that was my goal in life,” she tweeted. “And for someone who doesn’t want to ‘see’ me, you took the time to come to my twitter and type a message to me? OK.”

While the White House has denied any sexual relationship between the duo, Daniels has claimed on multiple occasions that she had an affair with Trump in 2006 and 2007, and claims it began months after his wife, Melania Trump, gave birth to the couple’s son, Barron. The adult entertainer signed a “hush agreement” days before the 2016 presidential election to keep quiet about her alleged relationship.

Daniels claimed in a lawsuit earlier this month that Trump did not sign the documents, which means the nondisclosure agreement is invalid. She also offered to return the $130,000 she received from Trump’s attorney, Michael Cohen, to sign the documents so she can speak publicity about her accusations. Anderson Cooper interviewed her for a 60 minutes interview set to air on Sunday, March 25.

Trump’s legal team claims that Daniels could have to pay at least $20 million in damages for breaching the nondisclosure agreement. The actress created a fundraising page this month to help pay her legal fees and has garnered donations in excess of $273,000.

