A major milestone! Stranger Things star Brett Gelman is engaged to longtime love Ari Dayan.

The 46-year-old actor — who plays Murray Bauman on the hit Netflix series — announced the news via Instagram on Friday, April 28, sharing two proposal photos. “SHE SAID YES!!! ❤️❤️❤️ 💍 💍 💍 ❤️❤️❤️,” he captioned the slideshow.

One pic showed Gelman down on one knee in a pink jacket and white pants, which he paired with a beige cap and sneakers. The Fleabag alum and his now-fiancée also snapped a selfie showing off her new jewelry.

Stranger Things costar Jamie Campbell Bower sent well-wishes to the happy couple in the comments section, dropping a plethora of red heart emojis on the reveal. Alfie Allen — brother of David Harbour‘s wife, Lily Allen — added three heart-eye emojis.

Gelman continued to celebrate his engagement via his Instagram Story, writing, “❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ 4EVA,” and tagging his future wife.

Dayan, meanwhile, uploaded her own Instagram carousel on Friday, teasing in the caption, “Can’t wait for Mr. Gelman to become Mr. Dayan.” The Illinois native replied, “Just call me Mr. D!!! ❤️❤️❤️.”

Gelman was previously married to screenwriter Janicza Bravo, whom he met while working on a commercial for the New York Lotto. The duo exchanged vows in 2015 and went their separate ways three years later.

The Kroll Show alum moved on with Dayan in 2019, and the pair turned their romantic connection into a professional collaboration. Gelman directed the music video for Dayan’s 2022 song “Love.”

“It goes without saying that Ari’s music deeply inspires me,” he explained during a joint interview with the musician last year, describing how the decision came about. “And she was taking a lot of her songs and reaching out to directors to make videos for them, and I had been wanting to start directing, and she knew this obviously so she was like, ‘Why don’t you direct the video for LOVE?’ And I was like, ‘Yes, yes, and oh please yes.'”

The Netflix star said the project was “a total equal collaboration” between him and Dayan, who chimed in to add, “We speak the same language when it comes to what’s funny. I would have an idea and Brett would add to it and the other way around and we found our mutual voice pretty quickly. It has a lot of both of us in it both conceptually and tonally. I find a lot of joy at laughing at myself and I think Brett does too. This is a love letter to that part of ourselves.”

Gelman is the second Stranger Things star to announce an engagement this month. Millie Bobby Brown showed off a huge diamond sparkler via Instagram on April 11 after boyfriend Jake Bongiovi proposed.

“I’ve loved you three summers now, honey, I want ’em all,” she gushed in the caption, quoting Taylor Swift’s song “Lover.”