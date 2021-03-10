Not here for the hate. Wendell Pierce, who starred alongside Meghan Markle in Suits, is clarifying his comments about her tell-all interview.

On Tuesday, March 9, the actor, 57, spoke to LBC radio to promote his upcoming play. When asked about the Sunday, March 7, interview with Markle, 39, and Prince Harry, his answer raised eyebrows.

“Today 3,000 people are going to die in America from Covid. A couple of hundred people are going to die within this hour in the UK,” the Wire alum shared. “We are in the midst of a pandemic, that at one point before these vaccines I thought could be an extinction event if we didn’t figure out a way to stop it.”

Pierce, who portrayed Markle’s character’s father, Robert Zane, on the USA drama, continued, “So the interview, for me the first thing that come to my mind, was actually something that was very English written by the bard Shakespeare: ‘Full of sound and fury, signifying nothing.’ It is quite insensitive and offensive that we are all complicit in this sort of Palace gossip. In the midst of so much death, I think it is insignificant.”

Following his interview, fans called him out on social media for calling the sit-down “insignificant,” specifically because the former actress opened up about her suicidal thoughts during the conversation.

“I still believe it was insensitive and insignificant to what is happening. That doesn’t belittle her mental illness. The focus was on palace gossip not her mental illness,” Pierce tweeted on Monday. “I was fortunate to tell Meghan personally I wish her all the best. Predicting this hellacious maelstrom I also told her she would always have a friend in me. Because I had no interest in the interview doesn’t change that. … I am concerned about Meghan’s health. I wish her well, but that tv program is of little significance. I don’t watch The Real Housewives or reality tv. Those are pieces of entertainment and gossip. People in Jackson, Mississippi haven’t had water for a month. That deserves attention.”

He added, “In no way am I insensitive to suicide. Unfortunately, my family has suffered the pain of losing someone to suicide. I never was interviewed by the Daily Mail and their story manipulated my words in a radio interview. As I told Meghan, I support her and wish her all the best.”

The Selma star also responded to multiple tweets about the monarchy. “You didn’t know until know the monarchy was racist? Failed history class did you? Because the Windsors are of no interest to me, how does that support suicide? I wish Meghan well,” he clarified. “I told her that personally before she entered the bulls–t. Meghan knows how I feel.”

During Sunday’s interview, the Los Angeles native shared that in January 2019, she “didn’t want to be alive anymore” after receiving so much hate.

“I was really ashamed to say it at the time and ashamed to have to admit it to Harry, especially, because I know how much loss he’s suffered. But I knew that if I didn’t say it, that I would do it,” she said. “I just didn’t want to be alive anymore. And that was a very clear and real and frightening constant thought.”

Despite the very serious interview, at the end of the two hours, Markle noted that this is “just the beginning” for her and Harry, 36, saying, “[It’s] greater than any fairy tale you’ve ever read.”