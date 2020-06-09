Embracing her truth. Supergirl star Chyler Leigh penned a heartfelt note to fans about accepting her sexuality — and admitted her character’s coming out journey related to her own.

“When I was told that my character was to come out in season 2, a flurry of thoughts and emotions flew through and around me because of the responsibility I personally felt to authentically represent Alex’s journey,” the 38-year-old actress wrote in a blog post for the Create Change organization on Monday, June 8. “What I didn’t realize was how the scene where she finally confessed her truth would leap off the pages of the script and genuinely become a variation of my own. IRL.”

The Grey’s Anatomy alum, who didn’t put a specific label on her identity, continued: “My heart felt like it was going to beat out of my chest each take we filmed, every time presenting another opportunity to get those honest words out of my mouth. Though they don’t exactly match my personal dialogue, the heart behind it surely did. From the director, the press, the media, the cast, and the fans, I’m still told that it was the most realistic coming out scene they’d ever witnessed. And to steal from Alex’s words, that’s because there’s some truth to what she said about me.”

While queer characters in television aren’t uncommon, the North Carolina native said that she faced negative comments from “dear friends” as “Alex’s journey took a turn” from their more conventional beliefs.

“Soon after, they began to distance themselves and eventually my family and I were outcast, marking the loss of many folks we loved,” she added. “However, after the initial sting, I don’t hold a grudge towards the negative response, because as I said, we all have had a hard time in one way or another with acceptance (whatever the subject may be) whether towards ourselves or others.”

Leigh joined the CW series, now in its sixth season, in 2015 and plays the adoptive sister of main character Kara Danvers (Melissa Benoist). Thirteen years prior, she tied the knot with former 7th Heaven costar Nathan West, with whom she shares three children.

“It’s been a long and lonely road for both my husband and myself but I can whole-heartedly say that after all these years, he and I are still discovering the depths of ourselves and each other,” Leigh concluded. “But throughout our journey we’ve learned to be proud of who we are, no matter the cost.”

Shortly after Leigh’s story made headlines, she took to Instagram to thank her fans for the “outpouring of love and support” she received.

“Once we face out own true selves, we can better see the world around us, as well as how we can make a positive and lasting change for the sake of equality and love,” she wrote on Monday. “I’m grateful to see a little more clearly, breathe a little easier, and I’m proud to contribute to all that I believe in with an honest, open heart.”

