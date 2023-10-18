Suzanne Somers‘ loved ones honored what would have been her 77th birthday one day after her death.

The late actress’ family took to Instagram on Monday, October 16, to share a video of them singing “Happy Birthday” after her passing. Somers’ husband, Alan Hamel, and her son, Bruce Somers Jr., stood in the center of the group with a birthday cake.

“Thank you for the out-pouring of love and affection for Suzanne. So many of you have asked what you can do to support our family. The most comforting gesture for us is to hear how Suzanne affected all of your lives,” read the caption on Somers’ Instagram account. “We have set up a Tribute Book at SuzanneSomers.com and we would greatly appreciate it if you would add your comments. It helps for us to hear how her legacy of love lives on in all of you.”

Us Weekly confirmed on Sunday, October 15, that Somers died following a lengthy battle with breast cancer. “Suzanne was surrounded by her loving husband, Alan, her son Bruce, and her immediate family,” her publicist, R. Couri Hay, said in a statement to Us.

Hamel, 87, who was married to Somers for 46 years, wrote a touching letter to his wife shortly before her death, which was later shared with Us.

“Love I use it every day, sometimes several times a day. I use it at the end of emails to my loving family. I even use it in emails to close friends. I use it when I’m leaving the house,” the letter read. “There’s love, then love you and I love you!! Therein lies some of the different ways we use love. Sometimes I feel obliged to use love, responding to someone who signed love in their email, when I’m uncomfortable using love but I use it anyway.”

Hamel noted there were “no words” to describe his love for Suzanne, adding, “Even the green shaded scholars of the Oxford University Press have spent 50 years and still have failed to come up with that one word. So I will call it ‘us,’ uniquely, magically, indescribably wonderful ‘us.’”

Suzanne’s 57-year-old son — whom she shared with first husband Bruce Somers Sr. — also remembered his mother in a heartwarming tribute.

“She soared higher than most can dream. She protected those who didn’t have a voice. She asked the questions most didn’t know to ask. She shared her challenges and brought light to solutions,” Bruce wrote in a lengthy Instagram post on Monday. “To so many she was a brave warrior who articulated their fears. She wasn’t fearless, but she faced them so we could learn. She was a friend, a wife, a sister, a daughter, an entertainer, an icon, and a legend. But to me, she was just Mom. I had the privilege as the only person who could call her that.”

Bruce went on to praise Suzanne for the legacy she left behind. “It’s always too soon, no matter how prepared we may be,” he continued. “But she will live through me as she taught me to be kind, to be present, to love and be loved, to care, to express, and to always speak from the heart … because THAT is the voice of God.”

He concluded: “I feel you and know you are there. But I will miss your sweet hand and caring eyes that would look deep into my soul for verification that everything was okay. Thank you for being the best mother any son could ever dream of. I miss you already. Call me greedy, but 57 years wasn’t enough. And yet, I received more love than I could ever imagine. I love you so dearly.”