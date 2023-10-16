Suzanne Somers and Husband Alan Hamel’s Relationship Timeline

Prior to her death in October 2023, Suzanne Somers made it clear that husband Alan Hamel was the love of her life.

“We give each other a lot of attention. That seems simple, but you’d be amazed at how many couples don’t remember to give one another a lot of attention,” the Three’s Company alum told Us Weekly exclusively in January 2021. “It’s not, like, a chore for us. I love to hug him and rub his hair. He tells me I’m beautiful all the time and we hold hands while we sleep. It’s the most beautiful part of my life.”

Both Somers and Hamel had been previously married. Somers divorced Bruce Somers, with whom she shared son Bruce Somers Jr., in 1968 after three years of marriage. Hamel shares three children with ex-wife Marilyn Shapiro, to whom he was married from 1958 to 1971.

Hamel was among the family members who were by Somers’ side when she died after a long battle with breast cancer on October 15, 2023.

Scroll down to see their full relationship timeline: