Suzanne Somers and Patrick Duffy captured the hearts of viewers in the ‘90s as the parental figures on Step by Step.

The series followed single parents Frank Lambert (Duffy) and Carol Foster (Somers) they fell in love while on vacation in Jamaica and decided to get married after shortly meeting one another. The couple both had three children from previous relationships, and they formed a family of eight. Staci Keanan, Angela Watson and Christopher Castile played the Foster children while Brandon Call, Christine Lakin and Josh Byrne portrayed the Lambert siblings with Sasha Mitchell as their cousin.

The sitcom — which was a modern approach to The Brady Bunch at the time — would tackle a new situation in each episode that the blended brood would have to navigate. By the end of each show, the group would resolve their differences while eventually forming a greater understanding of one another.

Keep scrolling to see what the Step by Step cast has been up to since the series wrapped up: