Tallulah Willis Reveals She Was Recently Diagnosed With Autism

Tallulah Willis revealed she was recently diagnosed with autism.

Tallulah, 30, who is the daughter of Demi Moore and Bruce Willis, took to Instagram on Friday, March 15, to share a video of herself as a child. In the clip, Tallulah was on a red carpet with her dad, 68, when she started rubbing his head and playing with his ear.

“Tell me you’re autistic without telling me you’re autistic 😂” she captioned the post. In response, several followers asked when she learned she was on the spectrum.

“Actually this is the first time I’ve ever publicly shared my diagnosis. Found out this summer and it’s changed my life. ☀️” she wrote, referring to herself as “neurospicy” in another reply.

Tallulah has gotten more candid with her following in recent years. Last month, she spoke out about recovering from an eating disorder.

“ED recovery babies — sending love to you all, I’m having an intens[e] moment of romanticizing unhealthy times and how it felt to move through the day in that size body,” she wrote via Instagram in February. “Just wanted to voice it because I know (hope) I’m not alone.”

Tallulah shared several snaps of herself as a child, adding, “This little raggymuffin is so special and it’s strange to know that and want to give her abundance and vitality — LIFE! whilst at the EXACT same moment feeling pulled by an old desire, deep down from the pit spot in your belly, to compare to the ‘better’ version of me. AND it’s OK to be in the middle of the messy and not totally have it all sorted yet.”

The update came less than a year after Tallulah revealed her recovery from her eating disorder for the first time.

“For the last four years, I have suffered from anorexia nervosa,” she wrote in a Vogue essay in May 2023. “By the spring of 2022, I weighed about 84 pounds. I was always freezing. I was calling mobile IV teams to come to my house, and I couldn’t walk in my Los Angeles neighborhood because I was afraid of not having a place to sit down and catch my breath.”

Tallulah also addressed her father’s battle with aphasia, which the Willis family announced in March 2022. Bruce has since taken a step back from acting after receiving a more specific diagnosis of frontotemporal dementia.

“The truth is that I was too sick myself to handle it,” Tallulah wrote about how she faced her dad’s “decline” with avoidance and denial. “Recovery is probably lifelong, but I now have the tools to be present in all facets of my life, and especially in my relationship with my dad. I can bring him an energy that’s bright and sunny, no matter where I’ve been.”

If you or someone you know struggles with an eating disorder, visit the National Eating Disorders (NEDA) website or call their hotline at (800) 931-2237 to get help.