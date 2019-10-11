



Moving on! Tanner Tolbert and Demi Burnett got into a heated fight over social media while Bachelor in Paradise was airing, but the two have finally moved past all the drama.

“I was actually a huge Team Demi [fan]. She was actually one of my favorite contestants of all time,” Tolbert, 32, told Entertainment Tonight on Thursday, October 10, of Burnett, 24. “We actually got together to watch week one of the NFL games with a few friends, so we actually got along great. We buried the hatchet. And all is well. At least on my end.”

As a refresher, the Kansas City vet took to social media after Burnett revealed she was in a relationship with Kristian Haggerty before heading on the show. Tolbert compared her to Jed Wyatt, Hannah Brown‘s contestant who came on The Bachelorette with a girlfriend at home. The interior designer responded to his comparison in August, writing, “Oh f–k off, not the same at all. Maybe I can teach you a thing or two about going down on your wife @ttolbert05.”

The former Bachelorette star then joked that he was “always looking for more ways to improve,” before mentioning that he had heard she had a plan all along to get engaged to Haggerty on the show. She denied those claims and added, “You are a grown-ass man tweeting about rumors.”

Tolbert later opened up to ET, saying that he wanted the show’s “integrity” to remain. “Demi is being fully hypocritical. On The Bachelorette, she called a guy out on night one for coming in with a girlfriend,” he shared at the time. “I have 100 percent heard from multiple people [including other alumni,] that she [had a plan heading into Paradise]. People were talking about it back in May.”

On Thursday night, the finance manager told the outlet that although they made up, he hasn’t changed his opinion: “I don’t change what I said, but I like Demi as a person and I wish her the best.”

Former Bachelor Nick Viall recently posed for a photo with the pair, writing on Instagram he was “here to bring World Peace.” On Instagram videos shared last month, Burnett could be overheard saying, “I love him,” while filming Tolbert.

