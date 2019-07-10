Burn! The Bachelorette alum Tanner Tolbert threw shade at season 15 frontrunner Jed Wyatt’s singing abilities on Instagram on Tuesday, July 9.

Tolbert’s wife, Jade Roper, uploaded an adorable video of their 22-month-old daughter Emmy’s “first singing performance” as the mother-daughter duo relaxed on a couch. “Ahhhh I love her sooo much; she puts the color into our world! The jazz hands at the end have me rolling,” Roper, 32, captioned her post.

In a since-deleted comment, Tolbert, also 32, wrote, “She’s a better singer than Jed.”

Wyatt, 25, is one of Bachelorette Hannah Brown’s final four suitors, along with Peter Weber, Tyler Cameron and Luke Parker. The Nashville-based singer-songwriter charmed the former Miss Alabama USA, 24, on night one when he pulled out his guitar, something he has continued to do throughout the season.

Wyatt raised eyebrows when he admitted on the June 3 episode that he initially saw the ABC reality dating series as “a huge platform” for his budding music career. “I came in with that mindset,” he told Brown during a one-on-one date before saying that he ultimately fell in love with her. “It’s beyond a show at this point.”

The musician later took to his Instagram Stories to explain his decision to be honest with the Bachelor alum. “Hannah said she wanted us to be open and honest and I didn’t want to go another day without her knowing the truth,” he wrote on June 10. “I knew some people would take it the wrong way but what mattered to me was being honest so we could focus on our relationship.”

Wyatt has since come under fire for allegedly having a girlfriend named Haley Stevens back at home. Stevens claimed to Us Weekly in late June that she and Wyatt had been dating for approximately four months when he left to film the show. She also alleged that they had both agreed to be together when he returned home since he only went on TV to further his career.

In the wake of the scandal, Wyatt took to Instagram on Monday, July 8, to beg haters to stop sending “threatening letters” and making phone calls to his family’s home. “My parents and sister are being verbally attacked in public,” he wrote, noting that “what seems like a harmless action is damaging to real people.”

The Bachelorette airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.

