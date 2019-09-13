



A proper launch! Tao Group Hospitality celebrated the unveiling of French-Mediterranean restaurant Cathédrale at the newly opened Moxy East Village on Tuesday, September 10.

Beneath the East Village streets and under the triple-height ceilings featuring Cathédrale’s Edoardo Tresoldi wire mesh sculpture, Lais Ribeiro and Jasmine Tookes danced to DJ sets by Bella, Mel Debarge, Brendan Fallis and Jus Ske.

Partygoers later ventured into Cathédrale’s private garden patio to hit up the raw bar, while a host of Madonna impersonators held court over the Last Supper spread in the Poster Room — the venue’s private dining space.

Brandon Thomas Lee and David Arquette, who costar in Blackjack: The Jackie Ryan Story, made an appearance at Tuesday’s affair. They toasted the grand opening alongside Golden State Warriors player Draymond Green.

Festivities continued on the level above in Alphabet Bar & Cafe, where Indya Moore chatted with friends. They struck a pose alongside the performance art, which featured hot, dripped candle wax.

G-Eazy, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Dascha Polanco, Maxwell and Darren Aronofsky were also in attendance.

After Tuesday’s event proved to be a success, Tao Group Hospitality will debut Little Sister — a new lounge next to Moxy East Village. Little Sister is set to open next week with Avenue doorman Wass Stevens at the ropes.

